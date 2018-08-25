Morning Breakout

Morning Breakout is an indicator that calculates the morning range where a symbol has been moving in a period of time. It also displays that levels in the current symbol.

Through this indicator you can analyze and track all the symbols you want to invest in. It also includes alerts, mails and notifications that enables the possibility to look for new market opportunities.

Main Features of Morning Breakout

  • Track all the symbols you want to invest in or the symbols in your market watch.
  • Apply a confidence level below and above the morning range.
  • Customizable start and finish hour.
  • Alerts, mails and notifications available.
  • Customizable colors and styles in all levels of the indicator.
  • Customizable colors in the control panel.

¿How the indicator works?

First, the symbols you want to track have to be included. There’s a possibility to include a confidence level above the resistance and below the support line, that will be excellent to avoid false breakouts.

The start and finish hour must be defined. The indicator works with the time server of your broker, so be cautious when defining the time settings (the indicator includes the chance to watch your server hour in the headline “Boxes Graphs”)

Alerts, mails and notifications will only send one bullish and one bearish alert per day.

It is mandatory to include an expiration period of time for the alerts, mails and notifications. Though the headline “Number of hours active since Finish Hour” and “Number of minutes active since Finish Hour”, they will be summed up, and will establish an hour since the indicator doesn’t send any alerts until the next day.

All the graphic inputs are customizable through the header "LINE GRAPHS". Two arrows can be displayed to showcase the first and last candle of the time range with the "Display Arrows" setting. 

All the graphical aspects of the dashboard below are also customizable. The header "BOXES GRAPHS" allows us to control and customize the neutral, bullish or bearish boxes. For example the color fonts of each of them. There is also a header called “Number Boxes Columns”, that allows you to customize the number of columns you want in the panel (perfect for different screen sizes).

  • MAIN SETTINGS
    • Symbols – Symbols to be shown separated by ";" and without spaces. If it remains empty, it will show you the symbols of the Market Watch
  • CONFIDENCE LEVELS
    • Display Confidence Level – Apply a specific number of point above the resistance and below the support line. It will act as the current level when activated
    • Confidence Points – Number of points to apply to the confidence level
  • START AND FINISH HOUR
    • Start Hour Range – Start hour for the time range
    • Start Minute Range – Start minute for the time range
    • Finish Hour Range – Finish hour for the time range
    • Finish Minute Range – Finish minute for the time range
  • ALERTS AND MAILS
    • Alerts – Turn alerts on or off
    • Mails – Turn mails on or off
    • Notifications – Turn notifications on or off
    • Number of hours active since Finish Hour ( It will sum with the minutes below )
    • Number of minutes active since Finish Hour ( It will sum with the hours above )
  • LINES GRAPHS
    • Color Resistance Line
    • Color Support Line
    • Style Resistance and Support Line 
    • Color Resistance Confidence Level
    • Color Support Confidence Level
    • Style Confidence Level
    • Display Arrows
    • Color Arrows
  • BOXES GRAPHS
    • Color Neutral Boxes
    • Color Neutral Font
    • Color Resistance Breakout
    • Color Resistance Breakout Font
    • Color Support Breakout
    • Color Support Breakout Font
    • Number Boxes Columns
    • Display Server Hour
    • Color Server Hour


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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
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