DisconnectionSaver

This specific indicator is designed to solve one specific problem:

In case the connection to the broker's server is lost, remember when the connection was lost, and at what time the connection was resumed. Thus, the user sees the time when there was no connection to the broker's server.

An Alert box is displayed on the screen, which records when the connection was lost and resumed. Of course, the indicator will not react to slight losses of packets.

For better visualization of the indicator operation, you can select one of 6 various options in the "х" variable and choose what should blink at intervals of 1 second. Accordingly:

  1. BidLine
  2. AskLine
  3. Volume
  4. DateScale
  5. PriceScale
  6. Grid
  7. OHLC
If you do not want something to constantly blink on the screen, it is recommended to select OHLC, as it does not catch the eye. Accordingly, if any of the 6 indicators is blinking, that means there is a connection.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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GraphMACD
Vladimir Liubchenko
Indicators
The indicator is a modified version of the MACD indicator. It is provided with additional options for setting the types of moving averages used in the calculation of the MACD indicator, similarly with a signaling moving average. New settings are available for using different MA calculation methods. The product was developed to fully reveal and enhance the information provided by the signals generated by the MACD indicator. Definition of global variables: FastPeriod - fast MA period SlowPeriod -
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