ADX Trigger Multi Time Frame
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 8.941
- Updated: 23 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is using classical indicators: Average Directional Movement Index from the higher TF (which you can set up using input parameter TimeFrame).
- Yellow line represents the Main Average Directional Index from the senior TF.
- Green line represents the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) from the senior TF.
- Red line represents the Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) from the senior TF.
- Green histogram represents Up trend.
- Red histogram represents Down trend.