Brief report weekly trade 5

The script creates a brief daily summary report of the weekly trade in a separate window.


Input parameters of the script

  • number of weeks - set the time interval (the number of weeks) for the report.
  • switch for symbols selection - three modes for selecting the instruments to generate the report:
    • All_Symbols - report is generated for deals of all instruments.
    • Current_Symbols_Only - report is generated only for deals of the instrument in the current window.
    • Without_Current_Symbols - report is generated for all deals of all instruments, except the current one.
  • hide account number - show/hide the account number.
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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Ticks Bulls
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
TrailingStop 4
Andrej Nikitin
4.83 (6)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values. Uses indicators Parabolic SAR ,  NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) ,  Moving Average  or linear regression channel. Switchable modes: Trailing stop only when in profit; Trailing stop only following the price; On every teak or on formed bars; Trailing for each order separately or for a total position. Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual
TrailingStop MA
Andrej Nikitin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Ticks Bars
Andrej Nikitin
4 (2)
Indicators
This tick indicator draws synthetic bars/candlesticks that contain a definite number of ticks. Parameters: option prices - price option. It can be Bid, Ask or (Ask+Bid)/2. the number of ticks to identify Bar - number of ticks that form OHLC. price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). calculated bar  - number of bars on the chart. Buffer indexes: 0 - OPEN, 1 - HIGH, 2 - LOW, 3 - CLOSE.
FREE
TrailingStop MA 4
Andrej Nikitin
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws two simple moving averages using High and Low prices. The MA_High line is displayed when the moving average is directed downwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a sell position. The MA_Low line is displayed when the moving average is directed upwards. It can be used for setting a stop order for a buy position. The indicator is used in the TrailingStop Expert Advisor. Parameters Period - period of calculation of the moving average. Deviation - rate of convergence
FREE
Ticks
Andrej Nikitin
3 (1)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Show Bid Line - show/hide the Bid line; Show Ask Line - show/hide the Ask line; Show Labels - show/hide the last price values.
FREE
Tick
Andrej Nikitin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A simple tick indicator of Bid and Ask prices. The period separator (1 minute) is displayed as a histogram. Parameters Price_levels_count - number of price levels to be displayed. Bar_under_calculation - number of bars of the indicator to be displayed on the chart.
FREE
Ticks RSI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Relative Strength Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: RSI Period - period of averaging. overbuying level - overbought level. overselling level - oversold level. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of RSI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Oscillator Relative Strength Index section
Ticks Envelopes 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Envelopes indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Averaging period - period of averaging. Smoothing type - type of smoothing. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD . Option prices - price to be used. Can be Ask, Bid or (Ask+Bid)/2. Deviation of boundaries from the midline (in percents) - deviation from the main line in percentage terms. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if
Ticks Stochastic 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Stochastic Oscillator indicator is drawn on the tick price chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: K period - number of single periods used for calculation of the stochastic oscillator; D period - number of single periods used for calculation of the %K Moving Average line; Slowing - period of slowing %K; Calculated bar - number of bars in the chart for calculation of the indicator. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of signals of the
Ticks MACD 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence(MACD) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - indicator drawn using a tick chart. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of MACD signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their desc
Ticks Bands 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bollinger Bands indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Deviation - deviation from the main line. Price levels count - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). Bar under calculation - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND, 3 - BID, 4 - ASK.
Ticks OsMA 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Moving Average of Oscillator(OsMA) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Fast EMA period - fast period of averaging. Slow EMA period - slow period of averaging. Signal SMA period - period of averaging of the signal line. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks CCI 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index(CCI) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of CCI signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Commodity Channel Index section of MQL5 Reference. The oscillator has required directio
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Tick StdDev 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Standard Deviation (StdDev) indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Method - method of averaging. calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Momentum 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Momentum indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: period - period of the indicator calculation. levels count - number of displayed levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0) calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation.
Ticks Bulls 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Bulls Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bulls Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bulls Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refer
Ticks Bears 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Bears Power indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. The number of ticks to identify high/low - number of single ticks for determining high/low. Calculated bar - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of Bears Power signals (from 0 to 100). You can find their description in the Signals of the Bears Power oscillator section of MQL5 Refe
Tiks ATR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Average True Range (ATR)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: ATR Period  - number of single periods used for the indicator calculation. The number of ticks to identify Bar  - number of single ticks that form OHLC. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0 or a lower value). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of
Tiks WPR 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Williams' Percent Range (%R)  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: WPR Period  - period of the indicator. Overbuying level  - overbought level. Overselling level  - oversold level. price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Сalculated bar  - number of bars for the indicator calculation. The following parameters are intended for adjusting the weight of WPR signals (from 0 to 100). You can find t
Ticks Price Channel 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The  Price Channel  indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period  - period for determining the channel boundaries. Price levels count  - number of displayed price levels (no levels are displayed if set to 0). price mode  - choice of prices under calculation (can be bid, ask or average). Bar under calculation  - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - Channel upper, 1 - Channel lower, 2 - Channel m
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
TimeFilter 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
TimeFilter indicator allows you to visually select bit masks (GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek) for the  Intraday Time Filter  module of trading signals of the Standard Library. The use of time filters allows you to take into account the particulars of each trading session in performing trading operations.
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
PositionGroupClose 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA performs trade operations of closing position groups. Positions are grouped by type. It is possible to select orders by the profit (loss) value. It is possible to form the closure groups manually. You can set a value for automatic closure of a positions group after reaching a certain profit/loss level or price level. The additional functions of the EA are called using the hot keys: SHIFT+A - show/hide Auto exit options. SHIFT+S - show/hide Settings panel. SHIFT+V - sound ON/OFF. SHIFT+I -
AddPosition 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions. Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume. Configurable Parameters: lots - directly the volume of the position increase. % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds. stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order. loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss. take profit - directly the take profit level of the o
Line Crossing Alert 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The Expert Advisor notifies that a price has crossed a line on the chart. It handles two types of lines - horizontal line and a trendline. The number of lines is unlimited. Parameters: prefix of signal line - prefix of object (line) names processed by the indicator. If the parameter is empty, it handles all object types: horizontal lines and trendlines. price Mode - price type (bid or ask). timeout - crossing alert timeout. number of repeats - the limit of crossing alert repeats. number of comme
Tick Advisor
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Tick Advisor is an intraday trading system that tries to profit during the price rollback. Martingale can be enabled, but you should be extremely careful (take profit often and at a proper time!). You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equa
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