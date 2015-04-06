Dynamic box

The Expert Advisor calculates levels for placing pending buy or sell orders on each candlestick. The main task is to open a deal when the market moves, based on the correct calculation of distance for the pending order, which increases the likelihood of entering the market in a favorable period. The Expert Advisor works on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but it was created for EURUSD and the hour timeframe (H1).

  • UseMoneyManagement - enable or disable the money management system. Possible values: true/false.
  • Lots (default: 0.1) - position volume.
  • LotsDecimals (default: 2) - decimal places for position calculation.
  • RiskInPercent (default: 2.0) - risk percent when money management is enabled.
  • MaximumLots (defauslt: 0.5) - maximum allowed lot value.
  • UseFixedMoney (default: false) - use the entire account equity or percent of it. Possible values: true/false.
  • RiskInMoney (defaukt: 100.0) - risk as percent of the total amount of funds on the trading. account
  • TradeLong (default: true) - enable or disable opening of long positions. Possible values: true/false.
  • TradeShort (default: true) - enable or disable opening of short positions. Possible values: true/false.
  • MagicNumber (12345) - default magic number.
  • EmailNotificationOnTrade (default: false) - sending email notifications. Possible values: true/false.
Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Experts
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
TD Sequential EA
George Njau Ngugi
Experts
Overview The TD Sequential EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on the TD Sequential indicator, developed by Tom DeMark. This EA identifies trading opportunities based on TD Sequential setups and executes trades with predefined risk management parameters. It offers a clean and customizable chart appearance and allows users to set their own lot sizes and other trading parameters. Key Features Automated Trading : Executes buy and sell orders based on TD Sequential
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Experts
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Experts
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
DmitriyX FIX
Dmytro Oliynyk
4.5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor, whose algorithm is based on trading using pending orders at the high and low of the daily working channel. StopLoss and TakeProfit are set manually by the trader, which provides ample opportunities for Expert Advisor optimization. When the UseTrall function is enabled, the EA only uses TakeProfit without setting a fixed StopLoss level. Upon reaching the specified profit target level, the EA sets StopLoss at the specified NoLossLevel distance from t
FREE
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Experts
Welcome to Average Price Infinity! This is a very aggressive robot for those who seek fast targets and want to remain operational at all times. He will always open trades by measuring the immediate trend of the market, looking for quick targets. Its strategy is based on average price, so when the asset price goes to the opposite side of the order, new orders are opened looking for the average price between them. The minimum recommended to operate this robot is 5 thousand dollars. This robot was
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendations with good
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
Day Breakout EA
Aleksei Moshkin
3.88 (8)
Experts
The automatic advisor works according to a simple strategy for the breakout of the previous day's high and low. In the settings there is a function to reverse orders Reverse, when the maximum is broken, instead of buying, a sell will be opened, and when the minimum is broken, instead of selling, a buy will be opened. Real monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/833080 Settings Reverse - when the level is broken, orders will be opened in the opposite direction The maximum number of limit o
FREE
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Experts
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Reversal patterns trading
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This EA finds technical analysis patterns that foreshadow a trend reversal: "Double Bottom", "Triple Bottom", "Head and Shoulders" and their opposite analogs. The Expert Advisor identifies them on the chart of a currency pair and trades if the pattern has been formed and has been broken through. In addition to the figure itself, the volatility of the currency pair and the readings of some indicators are determined. This allows you to trade more correctly, excluding unnecessary signals, for exam
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
This MT4 version is no longer maintained due to the ongoing transition from MT4 to MT5 trading accounts. For the latest features, improvements, and ongoing updates, please use the MT5 version of this Expert Advisor. Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneou
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Experts
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Specialist E1 MT4
Slaven Kresic
Experts
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
RiskGuardian Pro PropFirm Drawdown Control
Zhao Cheng Han
Experts
RiskGuardian Pro (MT4 Edition) - The Ultimate Prop Firm Account Saver Are you tired of failing your Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, MFF, etc.) due to a single emotional trade or a momentary lapse in risk management? RiskGuardian Pro is your Mandatory Discipline System designed to help you pass evaluations and protect your funded account. Core Pain Points Solved: * Anti-Tilt Hard Lock: Instantly closes all trades and locks the terminal the moment your defined maximum daily drawdown (e.g., 4%)
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
More from author
Europarabola
Rostislav Voitsehovsky
Experts
This Expert Advisor opens only one order. For the EA to operate correctly, the terminal must be running at all times. The algorithm opens deals after calculating the deviation of the price from the average range. Orders are closed using the Parabolic indicator. A protective stop loss is always set for each order. The minimum deposit amount per 0.1 lot is 5000 USD. ATTENTION!!! The EA works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. To obtain stable trading results, it is recommended to use only E
Crossfire
Rostislav Voitsehovsky
Experts
Money Management Parameters (параметры управления капиталом) UseMoneyManagement  - Управление капиталом включить или выключить. Допустимые значения:  true / false Lots  (по-умолчанию:  0.1 ) - Размер позиции RiskInPercent  (по-умолчанию:  2.0 ) - Риск в процентах при включенном управлении расчёта позиции MaximumLots  (по-умолчанию:  500 ) - Максимальный объем лота. Значение по-умолчанию: UseFixedMoney  (по-умолчанию:  false ) - Задействовать весь капитал счета в процентах или нет. Допустимые зн
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review