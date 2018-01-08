Buy Sell Arrows MT5

The BuySellArrows is an indicator without any input parameters.

This makes it an easy-to-use trend trading indicator for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

The main purpose of this indicator is to detect and mark (with arrows) a local trend, which is one of the most important problem for a trader regardless of their trading style.

The main coding algorithm inside the indicator is calculating the speed and direction of the price change.

This indicator will show Buy (color Aqua) or Sell (color Magenta) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current timeframe) is expected.