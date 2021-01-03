Pattern DejaVu MT4

  • Indicators
  • Andriy Konovalov
    Andriy Konovalov

    Andriy Konovalov

    4.8 (29)
    I develop expert advisors, indicators, scripts and libraries in MQL4/MQL5 languages, including using OOP, WinAPI, DLL and complicated mathematical techniques, for real trading with the MetaTrader 4/5 platforms.
    4 products 19 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 3 January 2021
  • Activations: 5

This indicator predicts the nearest candles of the chart based on the search of up to three best coincided patterns (a sequence of candles of a given length) in the history of the current instrument of the current timeframe.

The found patterns are aligned with the current pattern at the opening price of the current (last) candle. The predicted candles are candles following immediately for patterns found in history.

Pattern search is performed once every time a new candle of the current timeframe opens. The indicator is not redrawn during the formation of a candle.

The coincidence error (in points) and the time of the found pattern are displayed in the lower right corner of the chart in the corresponding color. The coincidence error is calculated as the square root of the averaged sum of squared deviations of all OHLC prices of all candles in the pattern.

The indicator works with any timeframes and instruments. It can be useful for predicting the market behavior and making decisions on trading operations.

For the indicator to find the most closely coincided patterns, it is necessary to provide the greatest possible depth of candles history.

You can test the operation of the indicator for free in the tester of the MetaTrader 4 terminal by downloading a demo version of the indicator.


Indicator Parameters

  • Pattern length - pattern length (positive integer value), i.e. the number of coincided candles of the desired pattern.
  • Count of predicted candles - the number of predicted candles (positive integer value).
  • Search for patterns - enumeration type parameter with the values one_best_coincided, two_best_coincided, three_best_coincided, which allows setting the number of the best coincided patterns to be searched in history (up to three).
  • Visualization mode of prediction - enumeration type parameter with the values  conventional_candles_onlygeneralizing_candle_onlyconventional_and_generalizing_candles, which allows setting a visualization mode of prediction in the form of conventional candles only, of generalizing candle only (for Count of predicted candles > 1) or of conventional and generalizing candles at the same time (see screenshots below).
  • Show patterns - boolean parameter (true/false), indicating the need to display the found patterns.
  • History depth to search patterns (0 - all available) - history depth (the number of last candles) to search for patterns. If the parameter is set to 0, then all available history of candles is used. Keep in mind that increasing the history depth increases the time of finding patterns.
  • The group of parameters Settings of candle styles that determine the appearances of conventional and generalizing candles for the three found patterns (the candle size and the color of the bullish and bearish candles). By default, bullish candles are displayed in lighter tones relative to the colors of bearish candles. The candle sizes used to plot all three patterns are set to different values (1, 2, 3) to display the full shape of candles of all three patterns (see the screenshots).


Indicator Buffer

  • The buffers 8 - 11 are used for plotting the found best coincided pattern with the least error of coincidence with the current pattern.
  • The buffers 4 - 7 are used for plotting the second best coincided pattern with the next lowest error of coincidence with the current pattern.
  • The buffers 0 - 3 are used for plotting the third best coincided pattern with the highest error of coincidence with the current pattern of the three.

The buffers with even numbers are used for plotting bearish candles, the buffers with odd numbers are used for plotting bullish candles.

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short orders individually. The indicator allows to filter orders by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) a nd the presence (absence) of a substring in a order comment , to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened orders at the
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The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
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This indicator predicts the nearest bars of the chart based on the search of up to three best coincided patterns (a sequence of bars of a given length) in the history of the current instrument of the current timeframe. The found patterns are aligned with the current pattern at the   opening price   of the current (last) bar. The predicted bars are bars following immediately for patterns found in history. Pattern search is performed once every time a new bar of the current timeframe opens. The i
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