CCI Envelopes MT5
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 28 November 2021
- Activations: 5
2 yellow lines represent the Envelopes with automatic deviation.The Envelopes indicator is a tool that attempts to identify the upper and lower bands of a trading range.
Aqua line represents classic Commodity Channel Index added to the Envelopes on the chart, not in a separate window.
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a technical indicator that measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.