Reference Movement

This indicator shows close to close price movements of the current symbol and an other as a histogram.

It visualizes correlation between two symbols to help avoid counterproductive trading, diversify risk, etc.

Attach it to the current chart as many times as many correlated symbols you want to take into consideration, and specify them in the OtherSymbol input field. The wide red histogram shows the movements of the reference (other) symbol, and the narrow blue histogram shows the movements of the current (chart) symbol.

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4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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