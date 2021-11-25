Dashboard Stochastic MT5

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Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly.

Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross).





Color legend

clrOrange: Stochastic signal is above the stochastic overbought limit and Secondary Sell Signal is sent out

clrAqua: Stochastic signal is below the stochastic oversold limit and Secondary Buy Signal is sent out

clrRed: Stochastic signal is down cross stochastic overbought limit and Main Sell Signal is sent out

clrLime: Stochastic signal is up cross stochastic oversold limit and Main Buy Signal is sent out

Refer to screenshot 3, and 4





Important action items before using dashboard

For the first time loading Dashboard, it may take 3-5 minutes to download historical data. For subsequent loading, it only takes a few seconds.

Make sure you have all 28 symbols in Symbol window.

To make your dashboard looks clear and neat, it’s better to apply the black template. Please refer to screenshot2.





Input parameters

Send Alert upon Signal

Send Notification upon Singal

TimeFrame of STO

K Period of STO

D Period of STO

STO Slowing

MA Method of STO

Applied Price of STO

STO Overbought Limit

STO Oversold Limit

TimeFrame of new chart

string usertemplate = "default"

suffix: suffix string of your symbol. i.e.: your symbol is ‘EURUSDx’ instead of ‘EURUSD’, input ‘x’ in suffix cell, leave prefix cell blank

prefix: prefix string of your symbol

x_axis: dashboard x position

y_axis: dashboard y position





Dashboard objects

Please refer to screenshot 1,3 and 4.





Notes

Once alert/notification of a particular pair has been sent, the next alert/notification of that pair will be sent during next 5 minutes upon signal.