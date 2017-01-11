EVO Exclusive EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 19 March 2018
- Activations: 5
The EVO Exclusive EA is based on support/resistance level breakthroughs. It works autonomously on a VPS server.
The EA passed testing on real ticks. Pro or ECN accounts with Market Execution are required for correct operation.
The Expert Advisor controls the spread and slippage, thereby protecting your capital from risks.
It does not use Martingale, grid or hedging techniques. It uses stop loss, tale profit and trailing stop.Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/aibekus2012
Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30.
Maximum ping 5-10 ms.
Parameters
- LotProc - deposit percentage lot.
- Lot - fixed lot.
- SL - stop loss.
- TP - take profit.
- TrailingMode - trailing mode.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop.
- TrailingStep - trailing step.
- TimeVol - time speed (the distance in points where the trailing stop will trigger).
- BreakEven - breakeven.
- VSL - virtual stop loss.
- TR - distance in points from the buy/sell price to activate trailing stop.
- TS - distance in points from the ASK/BID price to begin the order modification (the Expert Advisor features a virtual trailing stop).
- SpreadControl - spread control.
- DTime - pending order deletion time, if it is not triggered (calculated in bars of the current timeframe).
- MagicB - buy deals identifier.
- MagicS - sell deals identifier.
- SymbolSuffix - symbol suffix.
Recommendations
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk;
- Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
- For best results, leverage of 1:50 and more is recommended
- Maximum spread - 0-20 points;
- Minimum deposit is $100;
- Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
Hello, can EA add a time management function, such as starting at 11:30 and ending at 19:30