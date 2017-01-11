The EVO Exclusive EA is based on support/resistance level breakthroughs. It works autonomously on a VPS server.

The EA passed testing on real ticks. Pro or ECN accounts with Market Execution are required for correct operation.

The Expert Advisor controls the spread and slippage, thereby protecting your capital from risks.

It does not use Martingale, grid or hedging techniques. It uses stop loss, tale profit and trailing stop.

Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Maximum ping 5-10 ms.





Parameters

LotProc - deposit percentage lot.

- deposit percentage lot. Lot - fixed lot.

- fixed lot. SL - stop loss.

- stop loss. TP - take profit.

- take profit. TrailingMode - trailing mode.

- trailing mode. TrailingStop - trailing stop.

- trailing stop. TrailingStep - trailing step.

- trailing step. TimeVol - time speed (the distance in points where the trailing stop will trigger).

- time speed (the distance in points where the trailing stop will trigger). BreakEven - breakeven.

- breakeven. VSL - virtual stop loss.

- virtual stop loss. TR - distance in points from the buy/sell price to activate trailing stop.

- distance in points from the buy/sell price to activate trailing stop. TS - distance in points from the ASK/BID price to begin the order modification (the Expert Advisor features a virtual trailing stop).

- distance in points from the ASK/BID price to begin the order modification (the Expert Advisor features a virtual trailing stop). SpreadControl - spread control.

- spread control. DTime - pending order deletion time, if it is not triggered (calculated in bars of the current timeframe).

- pending order deletion time, if it is not triggered (calculated in bars of the current timeframe). MagicB - buy deals identifier.

- buy deals identifier. MagicS - sell deals identifier.

- sell deals identifier. SymbolSuffix - symbol suffix.





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