Overnight Range Box

Overview

Overnight Range Box is a visual session indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks the high and low of a configurable overnight or intraday trading session directly on the chart.

The indicator can display completed historical sessions as well as the currently developing range. Session times, colors, labels and extensions can be adjusted to suit different markets, brokers and trading routines.

The product is intended for traders who use session structure, overnight highs and lows, range breakouts, liquidity levels or opening-range context in their chart analysis.

Main features

  • Configurable session start and end time
  • Broker-time or manually shifted session calculation
  • Historical range boxes for multiple trading days
  • Optional display of the current incomplete session
  • Configurable box color, transparency, border and line style
  • Optional session label
  • Optional date in the label
  • Optional extension of the range box after the session ends
  • Optional extension of the session high and low as horizontal lines
  • Separate calculation timeframe
  • Adjustable refresh interval
  • Support for sessions that cross midnight
  • Automatic handling of weekends and sessions without price data

Typical applications

The indicator can be used to visualize:

  • Overnight ranges
  • Asian-session ranges
  • Pre-market ranges
  • European or United States trading sessions
  • Session highs and lows
  • Breakout and failed-breakout areas
  • Liquidity reference levels
  • Intraday support and resistance derived from previous sessions

The session is fully configurable. The default time window is only a starting setting and can be adapted to the symbol and broker server time.

Time settings

The indicator supports two time modes:

Broker time

The entered session times are interpreted according to the MetaTrader broker server time.

Manual shift

A manual shift in minutes can be applied when the required session differs from broker time.

This allows the same indicator to be adapted to different broker time zones and daylight-saving configurations.

Range display

For every completed session, the indicator determines the highest and lowest price within the configured period and draws a box between these levels.

The current session can also be shown before it is complete. In this case, the box updates as new highs or lows are formed.

Users can choose how many historical sessions should remain visible on the chart.

Optional extensions

The range box can end with the session or continue until a separately configured extension time.

The session high and low can also be extended as horizontal lines. This is useful when the levels remain relevant during the following trading session.

Inputs

The main inputs include:

  • Session start hour and minute
  • Session end hour and minute
  • Session time mode
  • Manual time shift
  • Number of sessions displayed
  • Current incomplete-range display
  • Range fill color and transparency
  • Border color, width and style
  • Label text, font, size and position
  • Optional date suffix
  • Box extension time
  • High and low line extension
  • Calculation timeframe
  • Refresh interval

Default configuration

The default session is configured from 22:00 to 15:30 in broker time.

These values are intended as an example and should be adjusted to the selected market, symbol and broker server time.

For precise session alignment, compare the broker time shown in MetaTrader with the exchange or market session you want to analyze.

Installation

  1. Purchase and install the indicator through the MQL5 Market.
  2. Open the required MetaTrader 5 chart.
  3. Drag Overnight Range Box from the Navigator onto the chart.
  4. Set the session start and end time.
  5. Select broker time or apply a manual shift.
  6. Adjust the visual settings and number of displayed sessions.
  7. Confirm the settings.

Important information

Overnight Range Box is a visual analysis tool. It does not open, modify or close trades.

The indicator does not provide profit guarantees or predict future price movements. Range highs and lows are reference levels whose relevance depends on the market, timeframe and trading method.

Results may differ between brokers because of different server times, symbols, price feeds and trading-session data.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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