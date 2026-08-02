Repaint Auditor

=== WHY THE TWO BEHAVIOURS ARE NOT THE SAME THING ===

"Repainting" gets used for two very different things, and mixing them up is the reason the
harmful one goes unnoticed.

Intrabar movement. Any indicator built on the current price moves while the bar is still
forming and settles when the bar closes. This is normal. It is not a defect, and it is not
what breaks a backtest. It only matters if you act on a signal before the bar has closed -
and then it matters a great deal, because the signal you acted on may not be there at the
close.

Change after the close. The value shown on a bar that has already closed turns out to be
different later. This is the one that invalidates a backtest, because the strategy is tested
against numbers that were never available at the time. It is also nearly invisible in
day-to-day use: reloading a chart only ever shows you the final values, never what was
displayed when the decision would have been made.

This indicator measures both, keeps them apart, and passes no judgement. Plenty of indicators
change after the close by design and are perfectly legitimate - zigzags, fractals, and any
pattern confirmed some bars after the fact. The point is not to label them: it is to make the
behaviour visible, so you know which one you are holding and can decide whether it belongs in
a backtest.

=== HOW THE DETECTION WORKS ===

On historical bars only final values exist, so a change after the close cannot be detected by
looking backwards - the information needed is simply not there any more. The only way is to
watch forwards:

1. When a bar closes in real time, the indicator records the value the audited buffer was
   showing at that exact moment, together with the bar's open time.
2. Some bars later it asks again what that buffer now says about that same bar.
3. If the two values differ by more than the tolerance, that bar changed after it had closed.
   It is counted once.

Bars are matched by OPEN TIME, not by index. A bar's index shifts when the terminal loads more
history, and comparing against the wrong bar would produce a false positive - which is exactly
what a tool like this cannot afford.

The comparison is relative and bounded, dividing by the larger of the two values (and never by less than 1e-10),
so it behaves correctly for oscillators that cross zero, where a plain percentage would blow up.

=== HOW TO USE IT ===

1. Set "Indicator to audit" to the path of the indicator, relative to MQL5\Indicators and
   without the .ex5 extension. Example: Examples\Custom Moving Average
2. Set "Buffer index" to the buffer you want to watch (0 is the first one).
3. If the indicator needs parameters, set "How many of the parameters below to pass" and fill
   them in. Leave it at 0 to use the indicator's own defaults.
4. Leave the chart open and let bars close.

The verdict appears in the indicator window header, and the line plots the running count of
bars that changed after closing.

Sanity check first. Point it at an indicator you know does not repaint, such as a simple moving
average, and leave it for a while. The counter must stay at zero. If it does not, the tolerance
is too tight for that instrument and should be raised.

=== READING THE RESULT ===

"waiting for live bars" - the normal state right after attaching it. It is not a clean bill of
health.

"no changes after close (N bars observed)" - over the bars observed so far, nothing moved once
it had closed. How much this is worth depends entirely on how large N is: five means almost
nothing, several hundred means a lot.

"CHANGES AFTER CLOSE: X of N bars" - at least one closed bar changed value later, with the
worst change measured as a percentage.

=== LIMITATIONS, STATED UP FRONT ===

- It only audits forwards, in real time. It cannot audit history, and neither can anything
  else: the information required no longer exists on historical bars.
- Observations accumulate only while the indicator stays attached, and reset when the chart or
  the terminal restarts. Longer sessions produce a more meaningful verdict.
- It reads a buffer through iCustom, so the audited indicator has to expose the value in a
  buffer. Values a script keeps in internal variables cannot be reached.
- It reports behaviour, not intent. An indicator that changes after the close is not
  automatically broken - but a strategy backtested on one is not measuring what it appears to
  measure.
- Lower timeframes produce a verdict sooner, simply because more bars close per hour.

=== EDUCATIONAL ===

This is a measurement tool. It does not trade, it does not open or close positions, it does not
produce buy or sell signals and it does not tell anyone what to trade. Published as open source
so the method can be read end to end: a tool whose whole point is verification should be
verifiable itself.

More free tools and the trading journal they come from: https://suavar.com

Recommended products
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Easytrading Panel Basic by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
Experts
EasyTrading Panel Basic by Vexo EasyTrading Panel Basic is a free manual trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5. It provides a streamlined workflow for placing market orders with automatic risk-based lot sizing, stop loss, and take profit calculation. The panel works on any symbol and any timeframe. How It Works The panel displays on-chart with your account balance, current lot size, risk percentage, reward-to-risk ratio, and calculated stop loss. All values update in real time as you adjust par
FREE
SmartPullback
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
Indicators
Smart Pullback Pro v4 High-Probability Pullback Indicator for MT5 Smart Pullback Pro v4 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability pullback entries in real time. It automatically plots entry zones, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete visual trading plan with every signal. How It Works Smart Pullback Pro v4 combines multiple confluence filters to eliminate low-quality signals and focus only on va
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Experts
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
MACD Colored ZeroLag
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
4.73 (11)
Indicators
It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
FREE
Modified Accelerator Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to determine and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Accelerator Oscillator, which were described by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions". The list of signals: The buy signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line.  The buy
FREE
Anchored VWAP plus
TICK STACK LTD
Indicators
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
MACD indicators
Xiao Dong Feng
Indicators
MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
FREE
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT5 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
RSI Cross Alerts MT5
Chi Hong Au Yeung
Utilities
RSI Cross Alert EA for MT5 RSI Cross Alert EA is a simple MetaTrader 5 tool that notifies you when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches common overbought or oversold levels. It helps traders monitor RSI conditions without needing to constantly watch their charts. Once attached to a chart, the EA monitors the RSI value and sends a popup alert when key levels are crossed. This allows you to quickly check the chart and evaluate potential trading opportunities. Features Detects when RSI crosses
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Trend Flow Oscillator
Joas Da Silva Veiga
Indicators
trend,trend indicator,momentum,oscillator,histogram,trend oscillator,market flow,trend strength,bullish,bearish,trend confirmation,macd histogram,trend analysis The Trend Flow Oscillator is a market flow and momentum indicator designed to help traders identify the strength and direction of price movements with clarity, simplicity, and fast visual interpretation. It is especially effective on the 5-minute timeframe (M5), where flow changes occur more frequently. Features Identifies changes and
FREE
Fibomathe
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Indicators
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT5 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart.
FREE
Simple divergence
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots a curve of the difference between the values ​​of two trading instruments (currency pairs). The purpose of the indicator is to observe the processes of divergence and convergence of the values ​​of two trading instruments. The results obtained can be used for trading strategies of statistical arbitrage, pair trading, correlation, and others. Trading strategy The indicator is attached to the chart of any trading instrument. In the input parameters, the names of trading instr
FREE
VolumeBasedColorsBars
Henrique Magalhaes Lopes
Indicators
VolumeBasedColorsBars — Free Powerful Volume Analysis for All Traders Unlock the hidden story behind every price bar! VolumeBasedColorsBars is a professional-grade, 100% FREE indicator that colorizes your chart candles based on real, adaptive volume analysis. Instantly spot surges in market activity, identify exhaustion, and catch the moves that matter. This indicator gives you:    • Dynamic color-coded bars for instant volume context    • Adaptive thresholds based on historical, session-awar
FREE
Gold Scalper XAUUSD
Gerardo Armando Ochoa Aguilera
3 (4)
Experts
Hey!. Welcome to my board, some explanation below: IC Markets   XAUUSD M30  Low Risk Scalper system for M30 XAUUSD . Default file is ready to use and it has a very interesting working mechanism based on the indicator Tyr-Bands XAU. The indicator already points the way with an arrow, what this trading system does is to activate a buy/sell of 0.05 Lots (Yes, it has to be above 0.01 lots), because the system has partial closures depending on configuration, A1 50%/25%; A2 100%; A3 75%/25%. So the fi
FREE
Bollinger RSI ReEntry
Mattia Impicciatore
5 (3)
Indicators
Expert Advisor Version If you prefer automated trading instead of manual signals, you can find the Expert Advisor version of this indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148222 This indicator computes price reentry moments after a candle has pierced outside the Bollinger Bands , combining that signal with an RSI confirmation to reduce false positives. A Buy ReEntry signal is detected when price had moved below the lower band and then returns inside, with the optional confirmati
FREE
Trend 7Filter Pro
Hyoseog Kim
Indicators
1. Overview — TrendFusion Pro TrendFusion Pro is a free, open-source MetaTrader 5 indicator that generates buy and sell signals only when all seven independent filters simultaneously agree. By requiring SuperTrend direction change, Triple EMA alignment, EMA proximity, RSI momentum direction, MACD divergence, wick ratio, and over-extension filters to pass at once, it delivers high-precision confluence signals with minimal false positives — suitable for both trend-following and scalping strategie
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicators
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicators
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Round Level MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
The fact that round number levels have a significant influence on the market cannot be denied and should not be overlooked. These psychological levels are used by both retail Forex traders and major banks that deal in Forex.  Very simple and effective indicator and most importantly free. ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// The program does not work in the strategy tester.
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicators
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Linear Momentum Pro
Sejro Toussaint Boco
Indicators
Ultra Momentum — Advanced Multi-Scale Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator (MT5) Ultra Momentum is a professional momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to measure true market speed and directional dominance rather than simple price oscillations. It combines classic Momentum with multi-period analysis and advanced smoothing algorithms , producing a highly reliable view of bullish and bearish pressure. This indicator is built for traders who want to understand who controls the market a
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review