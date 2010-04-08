Trade Copier MT5 Signal Lot and Risk Multiplier

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 is a professional trade copying application developed for MetaTrader users who need to synchronize trading activity between multiple accounts. The product supports trade copying between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, allowing communication across MT4 and MT5 terminals as well as within the same platform. It can be used for MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 trade copying.

The application is designed for traders who manage multiple accounts, maintain separate trading environments or require synchronized execution between different MetaTrader terminals. It provides a straightforward workflow while allowing each receiving account to operate with its own configuration.

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 includes configurable risk management options that allow copied trades to be adapted to the receiving account. This makes it suitable for accounts with different balances, leverage settings or trading preferences while preserving the user's selected risk configuration.

The software has been developed to work with most MetaTrader brokers and can be used on both demo and live accounts. It is suitable for manual trading as well as automated trading performed by Expert Advisors. Performance depends on network quality, broker execution, server latency and the trading conditions of the connected accounts.

The product is intended for traders who need a reliable method of synchronizing trading activity without changing their existing trading workflow. Whether trades originate from MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5, the application provides a practical solution for maintaining consistent execution across supported terminals.

Before using the software on a live account, it is recommended to verify the configuration on a demo account to ensure that the selected settings match your trading requirements and broker specifications.

Trade Copier Pro MT4/MT5 is continuously maintained to improve compatibility with MetaTrader updates and to enhance overall stability and usability.


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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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