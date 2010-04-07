Set SL and TP

Function 1: Auto Set Stop Loss & Take Profit
Once activated, the tool will automatically attach Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to every new order for effective risk management. Example: Short GBPUSD at 1.33240. The tool sets TP at 1.33040 and SL at 1.33440 (each 200 pips away from entry). The pip distance is fully customizable.

Function 2: Dynamic Breakeven Stop
When the floating profit of a position reaches half of the Take Profit target, the tool automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (breakeven). Example: Short GBPUSD at 1.33240, TP at 1.33040, SL at 1.33440. When the price drops to 1.33140 (a 100-pip profit, i.e., 50% of the 200-pip TP target), the SL is automatically raised to 1.33240. The trigger ratio is adjustable (e.g., moving SL to breakeven only when profit reaches 60%).


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Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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