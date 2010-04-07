Set SL and TP

Function 1: Auto Set Stop Loss & Take Profit

Once activated, the tool will automatically attach Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to every new order for effective risk management. Example: Short GBPUSD at 1.33240. The tool sets TP at 1.33040 and SL at 1.33440 (each 200 pips away from entry). The pip distance is fully customizable.

Function 2: Dynamic Breakeven Stop

When the floating profit of a position reaches half of the Take Profit target, the tool automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price (breakeven). Example: Short GBPUSD at 1.33240, TP at 1.33040, SL at 1.33440. When the price drops to 1.33140 (a 100-pip profit, i.e., 50% of the 200-pip TP target), the SL is automatically raised to 1.33240. The trigger ratio is adjustable (e.g., moving SL to breakeven only when profit reaches 60%).