Quant Wizard is a professional trend following trading system designed to analyze market behavior and separate pullbacks from true trend direction.

It identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades according to the current market conditions.





Highlights

Institution-grade analytics => advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions

=> advanced market projections and filtering of trading conditions Reliable execution + monitoring of Terminal Connection and AutoTrading status

+ monitoring of and status Clear EA status dashboard displayed directly on the chart





This solution is designed for traders who prefer a calm approach and aim for consistent long-term progress.





Take advantage of the current launch promo price. 10 copies are available at $299, price will be increased to $499 after that.







Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision. Join my channel: Pro Trade Tools





Risk & Safety

Each trade is opened with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and they remain unchanged after execution.

Max Daily Loss Limit => daily protection that stops trading once the configured loss limit is reached.

Total drawdown Limit => protection measured from the highest balance / equity peak.





Filters & Trade Control

News Filter => 2 economic calendar sources + news displayed directly on the chart.

Spread Filter => prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value.





Settings

Stop Loss and Take Profit are configured in points. Please note: in Quant Wizard, unlike in many other EAs, modifying SL and TP values will affect the number of trades. Setups with SL and TP that do not match current market conditions will be ignored.

Magic Number => unique EA identifier. Use a different Magic Number when running multiple instances on the same symbol.





Markets & Accounts

Designed for all ForEx pairs and Gold.

Compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types.

Low leverage requirements => can operate even on 1:30 (recommended 1:100 and higher).





Recommended Pairs

Quant Wizard is designed for all ForEx currency pairs and Gold.





Broker and Leverage

Quant Wizard is not highly broker sensitive, so you may use any broker you consider reliable. Lower spread conditions are preferable.

Recommended leverage is 1:500. 1:100 is also acceptable.





VPS

Quant Wizard can be used both on the MQL5 VPS solution and on a regular VPS with desktop access.





What to Expect

Approximately 5-20 trades per week, depending on market volatility, selected instrument and EA settings.

This is not a "get rich quick" system.

Losing trades are a normal part of the trading process.





Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from users.

Please, let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make Quant Wizard even better. I am listening.





About me

I am a professional developer with 14+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.