Sprint

The Sprint is an automated scalper EA for high-frequency trading on the financial instrument of the chart it is attached to. For multi-currency trading the EA should be attached to a chart of the corresponding financial instrument.

The EA requires two account types, i.e. (MT5/MT4 or MT4/MT4) terminals on one computer.

  1. provider.
  2. receiver.

The EA trades on the receiver account based on the advance market information of the provider.


Input Parameters

  1. Symbol Name - name of financial instrument of the chart the EA is attached to.
  2. Spread Maximum - maximum allowed spread for trading the current symbol on the receiver account.
  3. Closure Terms - conditions for closing positions:
    • time - position holding time.
    • conditions - conditions, including position holding time at Duration in seconds.
  4. Duration:
    • minutes.
    • seconds.
  5. Position Holding Time - position holding time in minutes/seconds.
  6. Provider Type:
    • MT4.
    • MT5.
  7. Account Type - type of the account:
    • Provider - provider.
    • Receiver - receiver.
  8. Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size.
  9. Fixed Lot - lot type:
    • true - fixed.
    • false - differentiated.
  10. Percent Lot Size - percentage of free margin of the lot
  11. Stop Loss - stop loss level in points.
  12. Profit Pips for TrailingStop - the number of points in profit for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled).
  13. Step for TrailingStop - step for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled).
  14. Slippage - slippage in points.
  15. Profit Target - target profit in points.
  16. Magic number - magic number.
  17. Trading Time Base:
    • GMT.
    • Server.
  18. Daily Start Time.
  19. Daily Finish Time except Friday.
  20. Friday Finish Time.
  21. Connection Control - control of disconnections with the trade server:
    • true - enable.
    • false - disable.
  22. Send Mail - send an e-mail notification about disconnections with the trade server:
    • true - enable.
    • flse - disable.
  23. Order comment - order comment.
  24. Graphics: (true, false).
  25. Bid line: (true, false).
  26. Ask Line: (true, false).
  27. Line Type.
  28. Line Style.
  29. Line Width.
  30. Bid Line Color.
  31. Ask Line Color.
  32. Symbol Right Price: (true, false).

The name of the financial instrument on the accounts of the provider and receiver may differ in prefixes of suffixes. However, the names must match in the input parameters of the EA.

The EA automatically calculates and places the TakeProfit level. Step and TralingStop are used at Duration in minutes, and they can be equal to each other. TralingStop is desabled if Step is zero.

During the setup of the EA on the provider account only the first and the seventh input parameters are considered.


Limitations

The EA cannot be tested in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.


Recommendations

It is recommended to use the EA on the six major financial instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF. The possibility of using the EA on other symbols as well as CFD is not excluded.

It is recommended to get positive results on a demo account before using the EA on a real account. Trading must be performed on a VPS server with minimum delay to the provider and receiver accounts. It is recommended to choose a broker with the minimum execution commissions or without them at all, and with tight spreads that allow unlimited scalping.

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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Vladislav Filippov
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
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Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
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Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
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