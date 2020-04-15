The Sprint is an automated scalper EA for high-frequency trading on the financial instrument of the chart it is attached to. For multi-currency trading the EA should be attached to a chart of the corresponding financial instrument.

The EA requires two account types, i.e. (MT5/MT4 or MT4/MT4) terminals on one computer.

provider. receiver.

The EA trades on the receiver account based on the advance market information of the provider.





Input Parameters

Symbol Name - name of financial instrument of the chart the EA is attached to. Spread Maximum - maximum allowed spread for trading the current symbol on the receiver account. Closure Terms - conditions for closing positions: time - position holding time.

conditions - conditions, including position holding time at Duration in seconds. Duration: minutes.

seconds. Position Holding Time - position holding time in minutes/seconds. Provider Type: MT4.

MT5. Account Type - type of the account: Provider - provider.

Receiver - receiver. Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. Fixed Lot - lot type: true - fixed.

false - differentiated. Percent Lot Size - percentage of free margin of the lot Stop Loss - stop loss level in points. Profit Pips for TrailingStop - the number of points in profit for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled). Step for TrailingStop - step for Trailing Stop (0 - disabled). Slippage - slippage in points. Profit Target - target profit in points. Magic number - magic number. Trading Time Base: GMT.

Server. Daily Start Time. Daily Finish Time except Friday. Friday Finish Time. Connection Control - control of disconnections with the trade server: true - enable.

false - disable. Send Mail - send an e-mail notification about disconnections with the trade server: true - enable.

flse - disable. Order comment - order comment. Graphics: (true, false). Bid line: (true, false). Ask Line: (true, false). Line Type. Line Style. Line Width. Bid Line Color. Ask Line Color. Symbol Right Price: (true, false).

The name of the financial instrument on the accounts of the provider and receiver may differ in prefixes of suffixes. However, the names must match in the input parameters of the EA.

The EA automatically calculates and places the TakeProfit level. Step and TralingStop are used at Duration in minutes, and they can be equal to each other. TralingStop is desabled if Step is zero.

During the setup of the EA on the provider account only the first and the seventh input parameters are considered.





Limitations

The EA cannot be tested in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.





Recommendations

It is recommended to use the EA on the six major financial instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF. The possibility of using the EA on other symbols as well as CFD is not excluded.

It is recommended to get positive results on a demo account before using the EA on a real account. Trading must be performed on a VPS server with minimum delay to the provider and receiver accounts. It is recommended to choose a broker with the minimum execution commissions or without them at all, and with tight spreads that allow unlimited scalping.