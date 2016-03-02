Spartan Arrows – Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signals

Spartan Arrows is a powerful MT4 indicator that delivers accurate buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Built for traders who want clarity and precision, it filters out market noise and provides only high-probability signals.

Once an arrow appears, it does not repaint – giving you the confidence to trade without second-guessing your entries and exits.

Key Features

Clear buy/sell arrows for instant decisions

Non-repainting and non-lagging signals

Works on all timeframes (scalping, intraday, swing)

Compatible with all pairs, indices, metals, and crypto

Alerts via pop-up, push, and email included

Lightweight, fast, and easy to use

Why Traders Choose Spartan Arrows

Trade with confidence knowing signals don’t change

Catch trends early and exit before reversals

Perfect for EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, BTCUSD and more

Boost your win rate with clean, disciplined entries

With Spartan Arrows, you trade like a disciplined warrior – focusing only on clear, reliable setups. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool gives you the edge you need in the forex market.

Get Spartan Arrows today and trade with precision.

Signals



Green arrows are buy signals

Red arrows are sell signals

Works best with signals above/bellow 200SMA( Simple Moving Averages)

Bonus Free Bonus indicators will be given to you on purchase of the Spartan Arrows. On purchase just send me a message to get the Ninja Trend Oracle for free and the other two indicators you can see from the video description.









