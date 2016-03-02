Spartan Arrows

Spartan Arrows – Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Signals

Spartan Arrows is a powerful MT4 indicator that delivers accurate buy and sell arrows directly on your chart. Built for traders who want clarity and precision, it filters out market noise and provides only high-probability signals.

Once an arrow appears, it does not repaint – giving you the confidence to trade without second-guessing your entries and exits.

Key Features

  • Clear buy/sell arrows for instant decisions

  • Non-repainting and non-lagging signals

  • Works on all timeframes (scalping, intraday, swing)

  • Compatible with all pairs, indices, metals, and crypto

  • Alerts via pop-up, push, and email included

  • Lightweight, fast, and easy to use

Why Traders Choose Spartan Arrows

  • Trade with confidence knowing signals don’t change

  • Catch trends early and exit before reversals

  • Perfect for EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, BTCUSD and more

  • Boost your win rate with clean, disciplined entries

With Spartan Arrows, you trade like a disciplined warrior – focusing only on clear, reliable setups. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool gives you the edge you need in the forex market.

Get Spartan Arrows today and trade with precision.

Signals

  • Green arrows are buy signals
  • Red arrows are sell signals
  • Works best with signals above/bellow 200SMA( Simple Moving Averages)

Bonus

  • Free Bonus indicators will be given to you on purchase of the Spartan Arrows. On purchase just send me a message to get the Ninja Trend Oracle for free and the other two indicators you can see from the video description.




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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Ninja Trend Oracle
Ubochi Osuji
Indicators
Ninja Trend Oracle — Master the Trend Like a Ninja The Ninja Trend Oracle is your secret weapon for identifying high-probability trend reversals, breakouts, and pullbacks — all with deadly precision . Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this all-in-one trend detection tool helps you: Spot the direction with clarity Catch early entries with confidence Avoid false breakouts and choppy zones Receive clean visual signals and alerts  Features: Smart Trend Zones: Dynamically det
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Mokgopi01
44
Mokgopi01 2019.08.24 08:14 
 

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Rongar1483
72
Rongar1483 2016.09.16 23:00 
 

Looked good, but was only allowed to use it for an hour or two before it glicthed out and forgot that I bought it! It went back to demo and keeps asking me to pay again. SMH.

[Deleted] 2016.03.02 16:45 
 

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