Candle Painter

3.67
Candle Painter is a 13 in 1 indicator that paints indicators such as all the oscillators, right on top of your chart candles.

You can choose from a long list of indicators and follow the trend of the colored candles, or get warned by the overbought/oversold color on the candles.

Uptrend and downtrend levels can be set for the oscillators.

Oscillators with main and signal lines, such as MACD, Stochastic and RVI, also have the option to follow trend by crossings.

Overbought and oversold levels can also be drawn on top of the candles or be turned off.

You can choose from a variety of indicators, such as:

  • RSI
  • CCI
  • MACD Histogram Level
  • MACD Main vs Signal line
  • OsMA
  • Stochastic Level
  • Stochastic Main vs Signal line
  • Williams' Percentage Range
  • Momentum
  • DeMarker
  • Force Index
  • 2MAs
  • RVI


How to Use

  1. At first, select the indicator you want to use.
  2. Set the parameters of the indicator you have selected.
    Example: Select RSI and set the parameters RSI Period and RSI Price as you wish.
  3. Go down to Trend Settings and fill in Uptrend and Downtrend.
    Example: The middle line from RSI is at value 50.
    If you want to paint the candles above 50 as Uptrend you fill in 50, if you want to start painting from 55 you fill in 55.
    Remember that different indicators have different middle lines, for instance, the MACD middle line is at 0.
  4. Fill in the OBOS (Overbought & Oversold) settings. You can choose if you want to paint the OBOS candles on top of the trend candles by setting PaintOBOS true or false. Set the Overbought and Oversold parameters just like at step 3 but now fill in the OBOS values.
    Example: The Overbought value of RSI is usually 70 and the Oversold value is 30.
  5. Set the Candle settings parameters for the Body and the Wick, you can leave the wick to 1, the Body depends on the zoom of your chart (I am looking for a way to automate this).
  6. Go to the Colors tab and choose the colors as you like.


Attention

If you select MACD/RVI/Stochastic Main vs Signal line, the candles will be painted according to the Main vs Signal lines.

Example: If the Main line is above the signal line, UpTrend candles will be drawn on top of your chart candles and vice versa.

If you have any questions or new ideas for this indicator, do not hesitate to ask/tell me.

Thank you for your interest,

Ben Nicola

Reviews 3
intan08
1388
intan08 2020.09.15 14:19 
 

Priceless tool!

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2016.06.22 12:38 
 

Excellent indicator to implement their own strategies

Only waiting that Ben updates indicator with suggestions I gave him long time ago.

Come on Ben :-)

UPDATE

Great job with the 1.2 very important option to set own strategy select more indicators, also including the signal alignment % to trigger.

Ben is always ready to accept suggestions and new ideas to implement indicator to make it even more powerful.

For those working with the trend is a must have !!!!!!

Great job.

I confirm 5 stars and more if could be possible :-)

Fab.

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Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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duanereed
24
duanereed 2021.01.29 17:10 
 

this product has alot of bugs. if you change anything everything stops working. now all my candles dont work

intan08
1388
intan08 2020.09.15 14:19 
 

Priceless tool!

fabbry72
1389
fabbry72 2016.06.22 12:38 
 

Excellent indicator to implement their own strategies

Only waiting that Ben updates indicator with suggestions I gave him long time ago.

Come on Ben :-)

UPDATE

Great job with the 1.2 very important option to set own strategy select more indicators, also including the signal alignment % to trigger.

Ben is always ready to accept suggestions and new ideas to implement indicator to make it even more powerful.

For those working with the trend is a must have !!!!!!

Great job.

I confirm 5 stars and more if could be possible :-)

Fab.

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