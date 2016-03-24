LevelsMA

The indicator is based on a channel formed by two moving averages. By default, the indicator uses EMA-10. The time intervals H1, H4 and D1 are used for operation. A prerequisite is that the timeframe of the terminal and the timeframe of the indicator must match. Ideally, I recommend using the interval D1, but since it is quite difficult for many to wait for 00-00 terminal time, you can use H4 and H1.


Earlier signals are received when using H1, however, there may be more false signals at the input. The signal for opening deals is the first candle closed above or below the channel formed by the Mashki. Closing a candle above the EMA-10 (high) indicates the possibility of opening a purchase transaction. Closing the candle below the EMA-10 (low) indicates the possibility of opening a sell order. The choice of a tool for trading with this indicator is yours, but it is better to choose more volatile pairs.

Basic settings:

perMA - 10 (changeable)

TF - H1-H4-D1 (selectable)

More detailed recommendations when buying the indicator!

