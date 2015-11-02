Multiple Time Frames Candles
- Indicators
- Erzsebet Regoczyne Rajzinger
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 20 August 2018
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows the higher timeframe candles on the current chart. Candle colors are selected according to four different calculation methods.
Parameters
- Time frame - larger timeframe period
- Candles mode - calculation method affecting candle colors
- Normal - standard bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
- Heiken Ashi - Heiken Ashi bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
- Emini PVA - PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) bars, candlesticks and candle bodies, as well as standard bars
- Sonic PVA - PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) bars, candlesticks and candle bodies, as well as standard bars
- Fractal - standard bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
- Candles number - amount of candles displayed on the chart
Useful I think.Gives a nice overview when you are trading lower timeframes