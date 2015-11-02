Multiple Time Frames Candles

5

The indicator shows the higher timeframe candles on the current chart. Candle colors are selected according to four different calculation methods.


Parameters

  • Time frame - larger timeframe period
  • Candles mode - calculation method affecting candle colors
    • Normal - standard bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
    • Heiken Ashi - Heiken Ashi bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
    • Emini PVA - PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) bars, candlesticks and candle bodies, as well as standard bars
    • Sonic PVA - PVA (Price-Volume Analysis) bars, candlesticks and candle bodies, as well as standard bars
    • Fractal - standard bars, candlesticks and candle bodies
  • Candles number - amount of candles displayed on the chart
Sander Bruyneel
604
Sander Bruyneel 2018.08.28 02:42 
 

Useful I think.Gives a nice overview when you are trading lower timeframes

