Future Trends
- Indicators
-
Nadiya MiroshHubbleDSK@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Using the Future Trend indicator, you can predict the future price movement a certain number of bars ahead. This indicator creates a line depicting simulated future price values, providing you with valuable information for making decisions about entering or exiting the market, and for setting or adjusting stop losses accompanying your position.
In addition, the Future Trend indicator has several parameters:
- HistoricBars - determines the number of historical bars that are used for analysis.
- FutureBars - sets the number of bars for which the price forecast is made in the future.
- Prediction is a coefficient that affects the depth of the forecast.