Color Candles Bulls and Bears
- Indicators
- Ruslan Pishun
- Version: 1.17
- Updated: 4 April 2025
- Activations: 10
The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles, as well as enable coloring of only candle bodies
МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11624
Parameters
- color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies
- color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows
- color bears = color of bearish candle bodies
- color shadow bears = color of bearish candle shadows
- Paint Upper Shadows = the color of the upper shadows.
- Paint Lower Shadows = the color of the lower shadows.
- color Doji = doji color
- off color shadows candles = enable/disable coloring candle shadows
- Info on the chart = enable/disable chart info
- count number of candles for last.N days = calculate the amount of candles for the last N days