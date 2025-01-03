Nyasasaurus MT5

🤖 Semi-Automatic Trading System – Smart Trading with Human Control

Combine the power of automation with the intelligence of human decision-making.

This semi-automatic trading system gives you full control over trade execution, while leveraging the speed and analytical power of algorithms to optimize your performance.

🔎 What Is Semi-Automatic Trading?

Semi-automatic trading, also known as semi-algorithmic trading, is a method where trading decisions are guided by automated systems, but the final action remains with the trader. This hybrid approach merges technology with trader intuition — making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders who want more control.

✅ Key Benefits

Speed & Efficiency: Algorithms scan and process market data in milliseconds, helping you make faster decisions.

Algorithms scan and process market data in milliseconds, helping you make faster decisions. Reduced Emotional Bias: Rely on logic and predefined strategies rather than emotion-driven decisions.

Rely on logic and predefined strategies rather than emotion-driven decisions. Consistency: Every trade is based on rules, not impulse — ensuring strategic discipline.

Every trade is based on rules, not impulse — ensuring strategic discipline. Multitasking: Monitor multiple markets and assets simultaneously for broader trading opportunities.

Monitor multiple markets and assets simultaneously for broader trading opportunities. Backtesting: Test strategies using historical data to optimize performance before going live.

🧠 How It Works

You get 1 minute to evaluate and decide whether to enter a trade based on system signals. After that, the robot takes over and manages the trade. This workflow gives you the best of both worlds: automation and control.

🛠️ Core Features

Partial Position Closing: Secure partial profits while keeping the rest of the position open.

Secure partial profits while keeping the rest of the position open. Dual Trailing Stops: Basic trailing stop for initial positions. Advanced trailing for additional open positions.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Adjusts to market conditions for better protection and profit locking.

Adjusts to market conditions for better protection and profit locking. Fast Position Closing: Efficiently close most positions during high volatility (e.g., grid expansion).

📐 Recommended Setup

Screen resolution: 1920x1080 pixels for best performance and visibility.

🧪 Getting Started – Step-by-Step

Learn the Basics: Understand how forex works, how to read charts, and what drives the market. Choose a Strategy: Pick one that matches your trading style — technical, fundamental, or both. Set Up Your System: Configure your platform to alert you when trade conditions are met. Backtest: Run simulations on historical data to refine your approach. Start Small: Trade with low risk while gaining confidence and experience.

💬 After Purchase Support

Once you’ve made your purchase, feel free to contact me. I’ll provide a general strategy that can be used across currency pairs.

Please note: The effectiveness of any strategy depends on market conditions, your risk profile, and experience. Always trade responsibly.

This system is ideal for traders looking to stay involved in the process while benefiting from the precision of automation.