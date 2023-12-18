Neural Network RSI Divergence GU
- Experts
-
Retail Trading Realities LTDI am a software developer, trend follower, from the UK.
I am the creator of RTR Momentum Trend (c) Expert Advisor for MT5.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 December 2023
This is my first attempt at neural networks, I plan on making more complex versions in the future.
I recently took a neural network MQL5 course on Udemy by instructor Joy Moyo. I am learning more by reading Neural Network articles on MQL5.com by author Dmitriy Gizlyk
Neural networks made easy (Part 53): Reward decomposition - MQL5 Articles
The inputs fed into the neural networks are the RSI values observed for bullish and bearish diversion.
And also the Trend line channel gradient values.
I have used Back Propagation to automatically adjust the weights for the inputs, in real time.
The Algo explained:
- GBPUSD, M15 Chart
- Indicators used: RSI, RTR Trend Channel
- All indicators are shown.
- The neural network filters which Buy/Sell trade to take. Without it there would be a lot more trades.
- It works better with Neural Network, than without.
- Years algo profitable from: 01.01.2021 to 01.12.2023
- Profit Factor 2.37, 100% real tick back test
-
one trade executed at a time.
All you have to do is put the expert advisor on a new GBPUSD,15 minute chart.
Inputs
- You do not need to change the input values, but if you are an advanced user you can optimize yourself.
|input
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|678910
|Expert Unique ID
|Lot Sizes
|Fixed Lot Size
|0.0
|i.e. 0.10 lots, 0.25 lots, leave as 0.0 if you do not want
to use Fixed Lot Sizes.
|Risk %
|1.0
|percent % of Account Balance risked per trade.
leave as 0.0 if you do not want to use Risk %.
|Fixed Amount Dollar
|0.0
|i.e 100=$100 US, risk a fixed dollar amount per trade,
leave as 0.00 if you do not want to use
|Stop Losses
|Fixed SL in Pips
|20
|Fixed Stop Loss in Pips.
|Use ATR Stop
|false
|Set to true if you want ATR Stop Loss instead of Fixed SL.
Average True Range
|ATR_SL_Multiplier
|2.5
|only works if Use ATR Stop = true;
it is a multiple of the Average True Range
|Take Profit
|Profit_Mult
|9.0
|A multiple of Stop Loss, Fixed or ATR Stop,
9.0 means, 9 to 1 Reward:Risk
|Direction - Both, Long, Short
|Direction
|Both
|Choose a Direction, Both, Long only, Short only.
|Custom Trade Comment
|custom comment
|Spread Filter
|Maximum Spread
|30
|in Pippettes , trades will nor execute when spread
higher than this value. Leave as 0.0 if you don't want
to use a Spread Filter.
|NEURAL NETWORK INPUTS
|Coefficient
|0.1
|Do not change this, during optimizations
|Buy Target Output
|1.0
|You can change this during optimization.
|Sell Target Output
|-0.1
|You can change this during optimization.
|Learning Rate
|0.7
|You can change this during optimization.
|Day of Week Filter
|Sunday
|true
|change to false if you do not want to open trades on a day
|Monday
|true
|Tuesday
|true
|Wednesday
|true
|Thursday
|true
|Friday
|true
|Saturday
|true
|Hour of Day Filter
|Start operation hour
|00:00
|Last operation hour
|23:00