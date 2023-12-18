Neural Network RSI Divergence GU

This is my first attempt at neural networks, I plan on making more complex versions in the future.

I recently took a neural network MQL5 course on Udemy by instructor Joy Moyo. I am learning more by reading Neural Network articles on MQL5.com by author Dmitriy Gizlyk

Neural networks made easy (Part 53): Reward decomposition - MQL5 Articles


The inputs fed into the neural networks are the RSI values observed for bullish and bearish diversion.


And also the Trend line channel gradient values.

I have used Back Propagation to automatically adjust the weights for the inputs, in real time.


The Algo explained:

  • GBPUSD, M15 Chart
  • Indicators used: RSI, RTR Trend Channel
  • All  indicators are shown.
  • The neural network filters which Buy/Sell trade to take. Without it there would be a lot more trades.
  • It works better with Neural Network, than without.
  • Years algo profitable from: 01.01.2021 to 01.12.2023
  • Profit Factor 2.37, 100% real tick back test

  • one trade executed at a time.


All you have to do is put the expert advisor on a new GBPUSD,15 minute chart. 

Inputs

    • You do not need to change the input values, but if you are an advanced user you can optimize yourself.

    input Value   Description
    Magic Number 678910 Expert Unique ID
    Lot Sizes

    Fixed Lot Size 0.0 i.e. 0.10 lots, 0.25 lots, leave as 0.0 if you do not want
    to use Fixed Lot Sizes.
    Risk % 1.0 percent % of Account Balance risked per trade. 
    leave as 0.0 if you do not want to use Risk %.
    Fixed Amount Dollar 0.0 i.e 100=$100 US, risk a fixed dollar amount per trade,
    leave as 0.00 if you do not want to use
    Stop Losses

    Fixed SL in Pips 20 Fixed Stop Loss in Pips. 
    Use ATR Stop false Set to true if you want ATR Stop Loss instead of Fixed SL.
    Average True Range
    ATR_SL_Multiplier 2.5 only works if Use ATR Stop = true;
    it is a multiple of the Average True Range
    Take Profit

    Profit_Mult 9.0 A multiple of Stop Loss, Fixed or ATR Stop,
    9.0 means, 9 to 1 Reward:Risk
    Direction - Both, Long, Short

    Direction Both Choose a Direction, Both, Long only, Short only.
    Custom Trade Comment

    custom comment

    Spread Filter

    Maximum Spread 30 in Pippettes , trades will nor execute when spread
    higher than this value. Leave as 0.0 if you don't want
    to use a Spread Filter.
    NEURAL NETWORK INPUTS

    Coefficient 0.1 Do not change this, during optimizations
     Buy Target Output  1.0 You can change this during optimization.
     Sell Target Output  -0.1 You can change this during optimization.
     Learning Rate  0.7 You can change this during optimization.
         
     Day of Week Filter    
    Sunday   true  change to false if you do not want to open trades on a day
    Monday  true
    Tuesday  true  
    Wednesday  true  
    Thursday  true  
    Friday  true  
    Saturday  true  
     Hour of Day Filter    
     Start operation hour  00:00  
     Last operation hour  23:00  


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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.55 (22)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Goldwave EA MT5
    Shengzu Zhong
    4.58 (73)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    Iron Stops
    Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
    5 (7)
    Experts
    100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
    Boring Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.77 (53)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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