Neural Network RSI Divergence GU

This is my first attempt at neural networks, I plan on making more complex versions in the future.

I recently took a neural network MQL5 course on Udemy by instructor Joy Moyo. I am learning more by reading Neural Network articles on MQL5.com by author Dmitriy Gizlyk

Neural networks made easy (Part 53): Reward decomposition - MQL5 Articles







The inputs fed into the neural networks are the RSI values observed for bullish and bearish diversion.





And also the Trend line channel gradient values.

I have used Back Propagation to automatically adjust the weights for the inputs, in real time.





The Algo explained:

GBPUSD, M15 Chart

Indicators used: RSI, RTR Trend Channel

All indicators are shown.

The neural network filters which Buy/Sell trade to take. Without it there would be a lot more trades.

It works better with Neural Network, than without.

Years algo profitable from: 01.01.2021 to 01.12.2023

Profit Factor 2.37, 100% real tick back test

one trade executed at a time.





All you have to do is put the expert advisor on a new GBPUSD,15 minute chart.

Inputs

You do not need to change the input values, but if you are an advanced user you can optimize yourself.

input Value Description Magic Number 678910 Expert Unique ID Lot Sizes



Fixed Lot Size 0.0 i.e. 0.10 lots, 0.25 lots, leave as 0.0 if you do not want

to use Fixed Lot Sizes. Risk % 1.0 percent % of Account Balance risked per trade.

leave as 0.0 if you do not want to use Risk %. Fixed Amount Dollar 0.0 i.e 100=$100 US, risk a fixed dollar amount per trade,

leave as 0.00 if you do not want to use Stop Losses



Fixed SL in Pips 20 Fixed Stop Loss in Pips. Use ATR Stop false Set to true if you want ATR Stop Loss instead of Fixed SL.

Average True Range ATR_SL_Multiplier 2.5 only works if Use ATR Stop = true;

it is a multiple of the Average True Range Take Profit



Profit_Mult 9.0 A multiple of Stop Loss, Fixed or ATR Stop,

9.0 means, 9 to 1 Reward:Risk Direction - Both, Long, Short



Direction Both Choose a Direction, Both, Long only, Short only. Custom Trade Comment



custom comment



Spread Filter



Maximum Spread 30 in Pippettes , trades will nor execute when spread

higher than this value. Leave as 0.0 if you don't want

to use a Spread Filter. NEURAL NETWORK INPUTS



Coefficient 0.1 Do not change this, during optimizations Buy Target Output 1.0 You can change this during optimization. Sell Target Output -0.1 You can change this during optimization. Learning Rate 0.7 You can change this during optimization. Day of Week Filter Sunday true change to false if you do not want to open trades on a day Monday true Tuesday true Wednesday true Thursday true Friday true Saturday true Hour of Day Filter Start operation hour 00:00 Last operation hour 23:00



