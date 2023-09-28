BankZone

The strategy is based on Order-Block concept with MVB(Most Volatile Bar) concept. To determine a good zone of concern to focus for users, the zone are painted in blue and target levels are in thin redline. The mindset behind this indicator was to help users grow naturally while also making money trading. This strategy works so well on XAUUSD, the win rate is over 85%. 

To Buy!

> Trader MUST  see a Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern (HIGHER High, HIGHER Close Candle), at the Bank Zone (The Blue Zone).

To Sell!

> Trader MUST  see a bearish Engulfing Candlestick pattern (LOWER Low, LOWER Close candle), at the Bank Zone. 

