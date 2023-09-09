Papa EA version 6.0 is based on Big Boy version 3.0. There are brand new trade ideas and functions that have been added. This makes Papa EA much better than Big Boy: think about it!

And the inputs have not changed much. It means you still have a very simple-to-use EA in your hands.

Just change BasicBalance to 55( or more) and set the EA on a 15Min EURUSD Chart.

Here are the inputs:

1) ExpertComment(you can change it): The basic comment used for each trade

2) ExpertMagic: Unique identifier for trades opened by BigBoy

3) Panel Colour: Use this dropdown to change the panel colour.

4) AutoLots: if true, the EA uses automatic calculation of lots based on the available balance.

5) FixedLots(when AutoLots==false): The lots used by BigBoy to open trades when AutoLots above is false.

6) MaximumLots(0==Automatic): The maximum lots possible at this broker for this particular instrument(currency pair).

7) TuboLots(not more than MaximumLots): Used when account balance has grown very big to sub-divide lots and achieve better filling

8) MaximumOpenTurboPositions: when lots have been subdivided we don’t exceed this number of open positions

9) BasicBalance(in account currency, best 80 and above): at least 50. This is the balance for every minimum lot permitted by broker for this currency pair.

10) TakeProfitMorningTrade(in pips): Takeprofit assigned to each trade

11) DoEveningTrade?: Setting this to true will make the EA enter extra trades, making it more profitable.

12) TakeProfitEveningTrade(in pips): This is the takeprofit for the EveningTrade

13) StopLossMode: Select either Visible or Stealth.

14) MultipleTrades: This allows the EA to open new trade before old one is closed

15) TodayGap: This is deviation of the market price(at time of entering extra trades) from today's open.

16) EnableSpreadLevel: If true, it allows the EA to filter spread as set below

17) SpreadLevel: Sets the maximum spread allowed before opening a trade

18) EmergencyEveningTradeClose: It's at false by default. If true, it allows you to do an Emergency close of the Evening Trade at the time specified below(9:00 O'clock, GMT+2).

19) EveningTradeCloseTime: This is the time selected to close evening trade.

20) ManualGMTOffset(in hours,can be negative): leave as default. Important for backtesting. EA uses GMT time to trade.

21) AlertManualGMTOffset?: Can leave it as default. If true alerts show the GMTOffset of the current broker.

22) AllowDeposit(works only during backtest!!): This is used during back test to simulate depositing money into the account regularly monthly. Put false if live trading.

23) DepositFrequency: How often deposit is done.

24) DepositAmount: The amount deposited into the account at the regular intervals

25) FinalDepositDate: Date when deposits should stop.



