Papa

5

Papa EA version 6.0 is based on Big Boy version 3.0. There are brand new trade ideas and functions that have been added. This makes Papa EA much better than Big Boy: think about it!

And the inputs have not changed much. It means you still have a very simple-to-use EA in your hands.

Just change BasicBalance to 55( or more) and set the EA on a 15Min EURUSD Chart.

>>> Live PAPA EA Signal <<<

Here are the inputs:

1)    ExpertComment(you can change it): The basic comment used for each trade

2)    ExpertMagic: Unique identifier for trades opened by BigBoy

3)    Panel Colour: Use this dropdown to change the panel colour.

4)    AutoLots: if true, the EA uses automatic calculation of lots based on the available balance.

5)    FixedLots(when AutoLots==false): The lots used by BigBoy to open trades when AutoLots above is false.

6)    MaximumLots(0==Automatic): The maximum lots possible at this broker for this particular instrument(currency pair).

7)    TuboLots(not more than MaximumLots): Used when account balance has grown very big to sub-divide lots and achieve better filling

8)   MaximumOpenTurboPositions: when lots have been subdivided we don’t exceed this number of open positions

9)   BasicBalance(in account currency, best 80 and above): at least 50. This is the balance for every minimum lot permitted by broker for this currency pair.

10)  TakeProfitMorningTrade(in pips): Takeprofit assigned to each trade

11)   DoEveningTrade?: Setting this to true will make the EA enter extra trades, making it more profitable. 

12)  TakeProfitEveningTrade(in pips): This is the takeprofit for the EveningTrade

13)   StopLossMode: Select either Visible or Stealth.

14)   MultipleTrades: This allows the EA to open new trade before old one is closed

15)   TodayGap: This is deviation of the market price(at time of entering extra trades) from today's open.

16)   EnableSpreadLevel: If true, it allows the EA to filter spread as set below

17)   SpreadLevel: Sets the maximum spread allowed before opening a trade

18)   EmergencyEveningTradeClose: It's at false by default. If true, it allows you to do an Emergency close of the Evening Trade at the time specified below(9:00 O'clock, GMT+2).

19)   EveningTradeCloseTime: This is the time selected to close evening trade.

20)   ManualGMTOffset(in hours,can be negative): leave as default. Important for backtesting. EA uses GMT time to trade.

21)   AlertManualGMTOffset?: Can leave it as default. If true alerts show the GMTOffset of the current broker.

22)   AllowDeposit(works only during backtest!!): This is used during back test to simulate depositing money into the account regularly monthly. Put false if live trading.

23)   DepositFrequency: How often deposit is done.

24)   DepositAmount: The amount deposited into the account at the regular intervals

25)   FinalDepositDate: Date when deposits should stop.


Reviews 5
Bags
19
Bags 2023.11.07 15:26 
 

This is incredible, real life changer. Thank you. Consider him a personal friend.

Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Experts
Big Boy v3.0  is a new EA that has been designed to accurately trade on the EURUSD 15min timeframe. Please use it on EURUSD 15 Min Chart. It is very accurate, year in year out. Once downloaded, change the BasicBalance to 50 and attach on EURUSD 15 Min chart. Thank you for considering to buy and use this EA.  Here are the inputs: 1)     ExpertComment(you can change it):   The basic comment used for each trade 2)       ExpertMagic:   Unique identifier for trades opened by BigBoy 3)       AutoLots:
Filter:
[Deleted] 2023.11.10 20:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Busingye Tusasirwe
454
Reply from developer Busingye Tusasirwe 2025.03.30 13:11
Just set the StopLossMode from 'STEALTH" to "VISIBLE"
Bags
19
Bags 2023.11.07 15:26 
 

This is incredible, real life changer. Thank you. Consider him a personal friend.

Happy
15
Happy 2023.10.08 10:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sharrow
15
Sharrow 2023.10.07 16:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Batfing
29
Batfing 2023.09.17 10:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review