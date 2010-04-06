KT Trades Info MT5

The KT Trades Info indicator is useful for traders wishing to stay informed about their trading performance. This indicator provides real-time updates on the profitability of all ongoing and completed trades, enabling traders to make well-informed decisions. By incorporating key financial metrics, it provides a comprehensive picture of a trader's financial status at a glance.

This means traders can monitor their performance with increased accuracy and precision, facilitating better risk management and strategic planning.





Features



Real-Time Profit/Loss Calculation: This indicator continuously calculates the profit or loss of open and closed trades, and the indicator displays this information in real time.

Performance Metrics: It provides key metrics such as gross profit, gross loss, net profit, total number of trades, and winning and losing trades.

Winning Percentage: The indicator often calculates the percentage of winning trades against the total number of trades, clearly indicating your success rate.

Trade Details: Detailed information about each trade is also displayed, including the trade's opening price, closing price, type of trade (buy or sell), and the number of pips gained or lost.

Customization Options: Traders can customize the indicator's display, including the placement on the chart, the font size, and the color of the text. This allows you to tailor the indicator to your specific preferences.

Currency Conversion: The indicator can convert the profit and loss figures into your preferred currency for those trading in various currencies.



Pro-Tips