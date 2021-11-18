All MT5 TimeFrames ADX

This indicator is based on the classical indicator ADX (Average Directional Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames ADX indicator shows values from each time frames:

  • M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, and MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each ADX for every TF.


Example for M1

  • sTF1___ = "M1";
  • adxPeriod1 = 14;


Input parameter:

  • aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels


Note

  1. When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (Next Tick) for recalculation.
  2. Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.
