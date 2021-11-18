This indicator is based on the classical indicator ADX (Average Directional Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames ADX indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, and MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each ADX for every TF.





Example for M1

sTF1___ = "M1";

adxPeriod1 = 14;





Input parameter:

aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels





Note