DYJ PeakAndTroughSQWMA

DYJ PeakAndTrough indicator is an advanced SquareWeightedMA trading system.

It includes the future trend line and trend angle and the angle display of each peak and trough.



At the end of the peak of the SQWMA, there is a downward trend,

and at the end of the trough of the SQWMA, there is a upward trend.

The indicator signal can simulate the opening statistics of trading volume, which makes you have a more detailed understanding of the signal probability.

Please download the XAUUSD parameter template file (Link) in the comments section.



Input



InpMAPeriod = 25

InpMAShift = 0

InpMAMethod= MODE_SMA

InpAppledPrice = PRICE_CLOSE

InpWaveWidthMaxBars = 10 -- The width of wave(Units are measured in Bars)



InpWaveAmplitudeSize = 2 -- Wave Amplitude Size . It's SPREAD Multiple



InpMinBarOfSignal = 100 -- Distance between adjacent Wave(Units are measured in Bars)

InpIsAlert = true;





