DYJ PeakAndTroughSQWMA

DYJ PeakAndTrough indicator is an advanced SquareWeightedMA trading system.

It includes the future trend line and trend angle and the angle display of each peak and trough.

At the end of the peak of the SQWMA, there is a downward trend,

and at the end of the trough of the SQWMA, there is a upward trend.

The indicator signal can simulate the opening statistics of trading volume, which makes you have a more detailed understanding of the signal probability.

Please download the XAUUSD parameter template file (Link) in the comments section.

Input

  • InpMAPeriod = 25
  • InpMAShift    = 0
  • InpMAMethod= MODE_SMA
  • InpAppledPrice = PRICE_CLOSE
  • InpWaveWidthMaxBars       = 10   --  The width of wave(Units are measured in Bars)
  • InpWaveAmplitudeSize       = 2    -- Wave Amplitude Size . It's SPREAD Multiple
  • InpMinBarOfSignal                    = 100 -- Distance between adjacent Wave(Units are measured in Bars)
  • InpIsAlert        =  true;



Recommended products
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicators
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Indicators
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Indicators
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicators
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Burg algorithm filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the   game   strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the p
DYJ Trend analyst MT5
Daying Cao
Indicators
Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Utilities
QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
SoarSignal
Daying Cao
Indicators
Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
StrongCurrency
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
PowerSignal
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
This PowerSignal is a complete trading system based on ATR of technical indicators. These indicators will record the current status of each POWERTREND in every time frame and currency pair analyzed. The PowerSignal creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data. If there is a full coincidence on any pair an alert will pop up indicating such case. List data includes Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry. The LastEntry shows entry points (periods
DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
Daying Cao
Experts
This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
Utilities
DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
DYJ ThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
DYJ RiseTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
DYJ StochController
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Stoch Controller   controller is a full currency Stoch trading system It can display the Stoch value of each currency pair from M1 to MN When the Stoch value of a cycle reaches the oversold area and overbought area, there is a color prompt, You can make the right transaction based on this information Please make an Stoch indicator template named  DYJ StochController  and save it. When you click the overbought area or overbought area with the mouse, the chart of the corresponding currency ve
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
Daying Cao
Indicators
The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The Stochastic indicator filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging and ECN account type. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit. If the order direction is wrong. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations Recommend ECN accounts, xauusd spreads between 8 and 11 or lower, EURUSD spreads 1 The minimum deposit is $200.  Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Indicators
DYJ T3ModeMA is based on T3 algorithm. T3 algorithm is technically analyzed in the article Better Moving Averages published in TASC magazine. T3 can smooth the price line and reduce the lag of trend tracking. The size of the column line of the indicator determines the entrance signal, and when the column line size approaches 0, it is the turning point of the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and c
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ Long term Strategy EA  is a long-term RSI trading system We start by looking for the lowest price in the candle as a long trend, and start by looking for the highest price as a short trend. We will hold the position for the longest time and obtain the maximum profit. When the order is in the wrong direction, the strategy can turn losses into profits. EA only runs in any period of a currency pair chart. Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS In
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Experts
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Experts
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Indicators
Our goal is to provide accessible and quality service, enable market participants, traders and analysts alike, with much-needed tools for informed, timely trading decisions. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend analyst indicator. DYJ Trend analyst attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  indicator's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The in
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Experts
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review