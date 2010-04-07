MT4 Auto Close EA for Prop Firm

Just key in your equity target

step 1: drag/ Double click ''Auto Close EA for Prop Firm "
step 2: Allow modification of signals settings, Allow DLL imports, Allow import of external experts & Allow LiveTrading
step 3: Key in your equity target
step 4: Turn on AutoTrading

*you can add some buffer, example: 8% for 10,000 acc, key in 10805 / 10801 / 10810 and etc

"Disclaimer:
The information provided in this communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.
Trades are closed in a loop, not simultaneously. Furthermore, due to the inherent nature of market volatility, triggering the Auto Close function may, on occasion, result in trades being closed without attaining the predefined target, even if the equity target was previously reached. The use of any trading software involves risks, and the user assumes full responsibility for trade outcomes. By proceeding with the purchase and use of this product, you acknowledge and agree that Seller shall not be held liable for any losses, damages, or decisions made based on the use of our software. Prior to purchase, it is strongly recommended that you carefully read and understand this disclaimer and agree to its terms. Seek professional financial advice before making any investment decisions."


