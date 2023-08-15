Introducing Zaap - MT4 Broker Monitoring Tool!

Detect untrustworthy brokers and identify MetaTrader 4 problems effectively. Say goodbye to guesswork and gain factual insights to ensure a reliable broker. Zaap is a specially crafted tool catering to both novice and experienced traders, embodying a unique blend of user-friendliness and advanced features. Its primary aim is to safeguard users against deceitful brokers and technical glitches, preventing potential losses.

Key Features:

Detection of Suspicious Activity: Zaap diligently identifies and notifies users of various questionable actions, including:

Re-quotes

Price slippages

Execution time delays

Average request time

Margin adjustments

Unusual spreads during trading

Server disconnections

1. Detailed Reports: Zaap generates comprehensive reports summarizing detected issues. These reports are invaluable tools when addressing concerns with your broker concerning any suspicious account activities.

2. Managing Metatrader 4 Logs: Zaap ensures the safety of your computer by monitoring Metatrader 4 logs. It prevents potential risks such as runaway expert advisors consuming excessive storage space and potentially crashing your system.

3. Conflict Resolution: Detecting conflicts within Metatrader 4 instances (running multiple instances simultaneously) is crucial. Such conflicts might inadvertently trigger unwanted trades by expert advisors.

4. Timely Leverage Notifications: Zaap instantly notifies users about changes in leverage on their trading accounts. This proactive alert system helps prevent margin calls and unauthorized trade closures.

5. Price Monitoring: The tool records and analyzes price data for each chart bar, enabling the identification of any unusual alterations. This functionality is particularly useful for detecting potential stop loss hunting by Forex brokers.

6. Spread Accuracy: Zaap diligently monitors and cross-checks reported spreads within Metatrader 4. This is of utmost importance for scalping or when using expert advisors reliant on precise spread information for trading decisions.

In essence, Zaap serves as an indispensable ally for traders, offering robust protection against dishonest brokers and technical mishaps, while also enhancing trading accuracy and confidence. Secure your account with a must-have broker monitoring tool for traders using Metatrader 4 platform!

Auto updates: Zapp is currently in Beta and will have auto updates as new features are added. The tool will start working after your first trade.



