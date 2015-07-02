PZ Market Depth

Do you like scalping? This indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]





Identify tick trends easily

A blue row means the price has increased

A red row means the price has decreased

Customizable colors and font sizes

Display your desired amount of rows

The indicator is non-repainting



Parameters

Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart

Font size: font size of the tick data displayed in the chart

Font bold: made the font bold or regular

Row height ratio: height of the rows displayed in the chart

Bullish color: color of upticks

Bearish color: color of downticks

Border color: color of rows borders

Neutral color: color for a row that has the same tick as last quote

Transparency: From 0 to 255, makes rows transparent



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.