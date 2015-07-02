PZ Market Depth
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 August 2019
Do you like scalping? This indicator displays information about the latest price quotes received from the broker.
- Identify tick trends easily
- A blue row means the price has increased
- A red row means the price has decreased
- Customizable colors and font sizes
- Display your desired amount of rows
- The indicator is non-repainting
Parameters
- Rows: amount of rows with data to display in the chart
- Font size: font size of the tick data displayed in the chart
- Font bold: made the font bold or regular
- Row height ratio: height of the rows displayed in the chart
- Bullish color: color of upticks
- Bearish color: color of downticks
- Border color: color of rows borders
- Neutral color: color for a row that has the same tick as last quote
- Transparency: From 0 to 255, makes rows transparent
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Amazing! Thank you very much for this FREE indicator. PZ Trading is one of the best and USEFUL indicator sellers on here.