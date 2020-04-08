The MOST indicator is a very popular indicator used on other platforms, especially for stocks and indices. The basis is moving averages and high - low levels. It may be appropriate to use the percentage input as 2 for stocks and indices, and 1 - 1.5 for forex instruments. You can make your own adjustment for each instrument. It is an easy to use, simple and plain indicator. It is more common in 1-hour and daily charts. For now, I have only edited for MT4 platform, if there is a request for MT5, I will publish it in the future.