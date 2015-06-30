PZ Volatmeter

This indicator measures volatility in a multi-timeframe fashion aiming at identifying flat markets, volatility spikes and price movement cycles in the market.

Trade when volatility is on your side

Identify short-term volatility and price spikes

Find volatility cycles at a glance

The indicator is non-repainting

The ingredients of the indicator are the following...

The green histogram is the current bar volatility

The blue line is the fast volatility value

The orange line is the slow volatility value

The red line is the higher timeframe volatility

...and have straightforward trading implications:

If the green histogram is above two lines, short-term volatility is extreme

If the blue line is above the orange line, volatility is generally high

If the orange line is above the red line, the market volatility is high

Zoom out the chart to see the volatility cycle reflected on the red line

Parameters

The only functional parameters of the indicator are the following.

Fast ATR Period: ATR period for the current timeframe

Slow ATR Period: ATR period for higher timeframes





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.