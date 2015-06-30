PZ Volatmeter
- Indicators
- PZ TRADING SLU
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 24 November 2021
This indicator measures volatility in a multi-timeframe fashion aiming at identifying flat markets, volatility spikes and price movement cycles in the market.
- Trade when volatility is on your side
- Identify short-term volatility and price spikes
- Find volatility cycles at a glance
- The indicator is non-repainting
The ingredients of the indicator are the following...
- The green histogram is the current bar volatility
- The blue line is the fast volatility value
- The orange line is the slow volatility value
- The red line is the higher timeframe volatility
...and have straightforward trading implications:
- If the green histogram is above two lines, short-term volatility is extreme
- If the blue line is above the orange line, volatility is generally high
- If the orange line is above the red line, the market volatility is high
-
Zoom out the chart to see the volatility cycle reflected on the red line
Parameters
The only functional parameters of the indicator are the following.
- Fast ATR Period: ATR period for the current timeframe
- Slow ATR Period: ATR period for higher timeframes
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
le falta alerta visual o a celular cuando llegue a un nivel