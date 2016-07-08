Opening Bulk Pending Orders
If you need to quickly open grid of pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you.
Usage
Run the Script on a chart.
Input Parameters
- Lots - Lot size for pending orders.
- OpenDirection (SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOP) - Type of pending orders.
- HowManyOrders - Number of orders to be opened.
- StepPoints - Distance between orders in points.
- StopLoss - SL Level Points
- TakeProfit - TP Level Points
- CloseAllPendingOrders - Cancel all existing pending orders.
Script is ok 4 stars because it only have limit orders, no stop orders