Opening Bulk Pending Orders

4

If you need to quickly open grid of pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you.


Usage

Run the Script on a chart.


Input Parameters

  • Lots - Lot size for pending orders.
  • OpenDirection (SELL_LIMIT, BUY_LIMIT, SELL_STOP, BUY_STOP) - Type of pending orders.
  • HowManyOrders - Number of orders to be opened.
  • StepPoints - Distance between orders in points.
  • StopLoss - SL Level Points
  • TakeProfit - TP Level Points
  • CloseAllPendingOrders - Cancel all existing pending orders.


Reviews 2
bighead1971
2434
bighead1971 2021.09.06 01:30 
 

Script is ok 4 stars because it only have limit orders, no stop orders

Gabriel Edim Nsor
816
Gabriel Edim Nsor 2019.07.18 13:43 
 

Very nice script...easy to use. Thanks for sharing!

I wish it could be modified further to include stop loss and take profit levels..

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilities
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Script Delete Pending Orders
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilities
Script for Delete all Pending Orders. Usage: - Enable Automate Trading - Attach / Double click the script ENJOY IT. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                            Close ALL Pending.mq4 | //|                              Copyright 2015, SangBatosai-Code5 | //|                           https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mahakaya | //|      Credit:                                                     | //|       SangBatosai-Code5
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Looser61
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA just for fun, EA high risk, full margin. Just use this for fun not for getting money. Don't injecting just lets your money gone, enjoy wait the best moment to trade in your main account. The secret idea is manual setting only buy or sell following trend signal from ai or followed signal, this EA would only trade on low or high price momentum. Make cut loss decision is better to maintain drawdown. This EA bot using CCI, RSI, MACD Just use default parameter, optimizing your RSI for another
FREE
Panel Super Order Demo
Siwakon Poonsawat
3 (1)
Utilities
Speed Trading / One click trading / Faster trading. The EA is helping in opening order and allows you to manage orders more quickly with "One Click Trading" system. It can also work with pending orders. This EA can work on live and back-test (Strategy Tester). Note : This demo version is for testing on CADCHF pair only. The full version can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11203 Features    1. Speed Trading / One Click Trading Panel. Open orders with one click. Setting Lot
FREE
Virtual Assistant MINI
Filip Valkovic
Utilities
Virtual Assistant MINI   VIRTUALL ASSISTANT = MAKE YOUR TP AND SL VIRTUAL!   Tool meant to control your stop loss and take profit by converting them to virtual SL/TP (with support for TRAILING) Convert all SL and TP to virtual so your exits on trades are hidden from your broker! Run this EA on any graph, choose 1MIN timeframe (VA is autosaving data only on new bar detected, so graph TF equals to VA autosave period) !!! When using virtual trade exits, stable connection is needed for order executi
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilities
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
Lot Calculate
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
This simple but useful script calculates the lot in % of the deposit. It is indispensable for risk management. There is only one customizable parameter: MaxRisk - risk in % for lot calculation. The product works as a standard script. Launch it once on an appropriate chart and start trading using the calculated lot value. Genious is simplicity! Happy trading!
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Utilities
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
OpenTime
Valeriy Yastremskiy
Experts
The EA places orders at the specified terminal time with an accuracy of 1 minute. Types of orders are selected, the default is pending. Set stop loss, take profit, the time after which pending orders are deleted, if until that moment they were not opened(time can not be less than 11 minutes from the time of opening, the EA will not work). Check for magic number is at the beginning. If there are orders with the same magic and on the same instrument (the same symbols), the orders will not be op
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
Close Limit Orders MT4
Hector Pacheco
Experts
This is a pending order closer, created to fulfill a made for MAC project. The EA originally could not be installed directly on the platform, and this is an attempt to install using this method. You can use it, but it might eventually be removed. You can also contact the original client and request their access. Unauthorized use is prohibited, and you are welcome to contact the developer or employer/client. Use it at your own risk.
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilities
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade Mt4
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilities
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
Auto double push limited
Yasunao Koyama
Utilities
Update:ver1.53 (2023/08/16) ・概要と必要環境 手動発注もしくは他ツール等からの発注に対し、指値発注予約の複製を生成します。こちらは「発注操作の簡易化」に特化したものになります。発注判断となる分析は、資料を漁る、経験則を導く、他の分析ツールやEAを併用する等、利用者ご自身で頑張ってください。なお、ver1.28より、「決済後、自動で再発注する」機能が実装されました。(有償版でのみ有効化できます) ・導入と導入後の操作 導入そのものは簡単です。「自動売買可能なEA」として、適当なチャートにて動作させるだけです。(チャートの対象相場は問いません。このEAは、チャートを見ていません)。あとは、「このEAでのローカルコピー以外の発注」があれば、それに応じて「損失が出た場合に備えての追加取引の予約」という形で、指値発注が自動生成されます。 導入操作上の注意として、「本EAを、複数のチャートで動作」はできません。EAがチャート自体を見ておらず、注文状況だけを見ているため、複数のチャートで動かす意味もありません。また、ターミナルとEAの設定として「自動売買」を許可しない
FREE
Ultra Scalper Pro
Vadim Korolyuk
4.29 (7)
Experts
Scalping Expert Advisor trades from daily support and resistance levels. Trading expert does not use indicators. Recommended use a broker with 5 signs and a low spread. To protect the account from trading during spread expansion, added parameter: "MaxSpread", in which you specify the maximum allowable spread (15-20 pips). A month opens 16-18 deals on average. Benefits: Expert always uses Takeprofit, Stoploss and Traillingstop; Expert does not use a grid or martingale system; Expert can work with
FREE
One click closing Tool
Ding Xu
5 (1)
Utilities
一键平仓小工具，可以针对买单、卖单和挂单进行批量操作，可以操作当前图表订单和所有订单，简单高效。 第一行第一个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 所有买单，第二个按钮是关闭当前图表品种的所有卖单，第三个按钮是关闭当前图表 品种 的所有订单； 第二行 第一个按钮是删除当前图表 品种 所有买单挂单，第二个按钮是 删除 当前图表品种的所有卖单 挂单 ，第三个按钮是 删除 当前图表 品种 的所有 挂单 ； 第三行第一个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部买单，第二个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全 卖单，第三个按钮是关闭所有 品种的全部订单； 第四行第一个按钮是删除所有 品种全部买单挂单 ，第二个按钮是 删除 全部品种 的全部卖单挂单 ，第三个按钮是删除 全部品种 的全部挂单 。 希望此程序能对您有用
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Filter:
bighead1971
2434
bighead1971 2021.09.06 01:30 
 

Script is ok 4 stars because it only have limit orders, no stop orders

Gabriel Edim Nsor
816
Gabriel Edim Nsor 2019.07.18 13:43 
 

Very nice script...easy to use. Thanks for sharing!

I wish it could be modified further to include stop loss and take profit levels..

Reply to review