All MT5 TimeFrames CCI
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.9
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames CCI indicator shows values from each time frames:
- M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each CCI for every TF.
Example for M1
- sTF1___ = "M1";
- Period1 = 13;
- Price1 = PRICE_CLOSE.
Input parameters
- OverboughtLevel = 100; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for CCI
- OversoldLevel = -100; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for CCI
- aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels
- wColor = clrWhite; - Color for digital CCI values
Note
- When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (Next Tick)for recalculation.
- Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.