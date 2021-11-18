Bull Bear Signals MT4

This indicator creates more stable Aqua histogram, which crosses the zero line up and down indicating UP and DOWN trend for long and short positions.

The indicator generates a pulse red signal, which crosses the zero line up and down more frequently than the histogram.

You may use only the histogram for entering the market in the point where the histogram crosses the zero line.

You may use only the red line for entering the market in the point where the red line crosses the zero line.

You may use a combination of both objects (the histogram and the line) for entering and exiting the market.





Input Parameter