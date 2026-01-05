Specification
I am seeking a highly skilled developer to build a fully functional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)- XAUUSD fast in and out EA scalper that opens multiple trades following trend, uses dynamic lot sizing, and has to be – 24/5 unlimited.
require the development of a high-speed, continuous fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for live trading on ICmarkets. The EA must be designed for very fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts. It should automatically detect symbol properties to ensure correct position sizing and execution on supported instruments without requiring manual configuration.
STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS
Must be suitable for short-term M1 and M5, high-speed scalping or high-frequency style trading, using a high-probability approach based on trend confirmation, momentum, market structure, price action filtering and not indicators only. No martingale, NO grid and NO hedging or uncontrolled averaging strategies and instead focus on precise, controlled trade auto entries and auto exits.
RISK MANAGEMENT
Must include dynamic lot sizing, volatility-based stop loss and take profit (e.g., ATR), break-even protection, trailing stops, partial profit taking, and overall drawdown or trade-limit protection to ensure long-term account safety.
The EA must be robust enough to handle the execution function correctly across symbols with different digit formats and contract multipliers, and include spread and volatility filters to avoid unfavourable market conditions. It must be fully compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester, with consistent behaviour between backtesting and live trading, and follow clean, modular MQL5 coding standards with error-free compilation.
Final selection will be based on the developer’s ability to clearly explain the EA’s trading logic, execution flow, and risk controls in a video, demonstrating a strong understanding of HFT-style systems and the live trading environments.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
16
69%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
6%
Free
Published: 1 code
5
Rating
Projects
233
56%
Arbitration
13
15% / 54%
Overdue
43
18%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
12
42%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
8%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
11
0% / 55%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
79
6%
Arbitration
46
11% / 54%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
12
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
3
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
Similar orders
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
Martingale EA 50 - 300 USDi want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required. ac number -13145 pass- View@1234 server- ambitious capital
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 7 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0