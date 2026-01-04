Specification
i want to convert icc /cct strategy into an automated bot, if any one can do it please let me know so i send a video describing exaclty what i want
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
195
42%
Arbitration
13
8% / 54%
Overdue
9
5%
Free
Published: 3 codes
2
Rating
Projects
594
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
643
26%
Arbitration
92
72% / 14%
Overdue
12
2%
Working
Published: 1 code
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
6
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
MT5 EXPERT By Jim 100+ USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MT5 Forex Scalping EA | //| Trend Pullback Scalper | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // ===== INPUTS ===== input double RiskPercent = 0.5; input int EMAFast = 20; input int EMASlow = 50; input int RSIPeriod
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
An Expert Advisor based on Fibonacci Retracement 30 - 60 USD* Use Fibonacci retracement (with adjusted values) to scale entry points. * Timeframe may differ depending on the projected target; but the Fibonacci conditions remain the same * date range into consideration as well * Applicable to indices, crypto and metals. * Activate entries on the second half of my fib *Usually takes the whole week to unfold (5 - 7 days) * Timeframes to consider 5m/15m, H1/H2 The attached images
Nestalink.EA 30 - 100000 USD//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Prop Firm Challenge EA – Fully Automated (MT5) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; // ================= INPUTS ================= input double RiskPerTradePct = 0.5; // 0.5% risk (prop firm safe) input double MaxDailyLossPct = 2.0; // Daily loss limit
Automated Trading BOT 50 - 75 USD🔹 Project: Auto Execution Bot for XAUUSD 🔹 Platform: TradingView + Broker (MT5/Exness) 🔹 Script Language: TradingView Pine Script v5 + webhook/API integration 🔹 Strategy: Price action based entry/exit logic 🔹 Requirements: • Auto execute trades based on price action signals • Stop loss / Take profit logic • Session filters, risk management • Alerts with webhooks to broker bridge • Backtesting + live
Its very simple grod EA,, 30 USDOnes EA start just buy at market order with input varibale "initial lot size",, example 0.01 lot,, and immedetely put target and stoploss by "input varible "distance points",, example 1000 points,,, if target hit then immediately take another buy order at market price with same points"distance points",, if tp hit this process keep on goes,, But if sl hit then immediately take sell order with lot size 0.03 with sl
GoldTrade EA 40+ USDتمام، إليك وصف جاهز بالإنجليزية لنسخه في صفحة "Publish New Job" على موقع *mql5.com*: --- *Job Title:* *MT5 EA for Funded Accounts – XAUUSD – 3 Targets – Daily Loss Limit* --- *Description:* I need a professional MQL5 developer to create an Expert Advisor (EA) for trading *XAUUSD (Gold)* on a *5-minute chart* for *funded prop firm accounts*. *Main Features:* - *Lot Size*: 1% of available balance per trade -
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0