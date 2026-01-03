I have EA Tema + Live Optimization.

How it works:

- If, after the close of a bullish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or greater than the index value, SELL.

- If, after the close of a bearish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or less than the index value, BUY (roll).

And so on ad infinitum...





* I would like to build in the Heiken_Ashi candlestick indicator.





There are 4 types of candles:





1.blue bullish

2.blue bearish

3.red bullish

4.red bearish





* I would like to build in an additional rule:





- If a original BUY TEMA signal occurs, wait for the blue-bullish candlestick to close, execute a BUY trade.





- If a original SELL TEMA signal occurs, wait for the red-bearish candlestick to close, execute a SELL trade.