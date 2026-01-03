MQL5 Experts
I have EA Tema + Live Optimization.
How it works:
- If, after the close of a bullish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or greater than the index value, SELL.
- If, after the close of a bearish candle, the TEMA value is equal to or less than the index value, BUY (roll).
And so on ad infinitum...
* I would like to build in the Heiken_Ashi candlestick indicator.
There are 4 types of candles:
1.blue bullish
2.blue bearish
3.red bullish
4.red bearish
* I would like to build in an additional rule:
- If a original BUY TEMA signal occurs, wait for the blue-bullish candlestick to close, execute a BUY trade.
- If a original SELL TEMA signal occurs, wait for the red-bearish candlestick to close, execute a SELL trade.
