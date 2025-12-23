MQL5 Experts
Specification
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong.
Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT
2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc)
a. XAUUSD (Gold)
b. XAGUSD (Silver)
c. BTCUSD
d. ETHUSD
e. DE40/DAX40/GER40
f. US30/USX30
g. UK100
h. USTECH
i. EURUSD
j. XBRUSD (Brent Oil vs US dollar)
k. XNGUSD (Natural Gas vs US dollar)
l. XTIUSD (Crude Oil vs US Dollar)
Accepting this project means you accept the requirements document completely
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
10
16%
Loaded
3
Rating
Projects
18
17%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
5
Rating
Projects
16
6%
Arbitration
8
38% / 38%
Overdue
2
13%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
7
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
5
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
VAT (21%): 21 USD
Total: 121 USD
For the developer90 USD
Customer
Placed orders30
Arbitrage count0