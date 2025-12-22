MQL5 Experts
Specification
1.Pyramiding / adding to winning positions using Heikin Ashi charts.
2.Displays various information on the chart.
3.Daily profit target setting ON/OFF.
4.Set spread limits and trading hours.
5.Chart selection options.
6.Set a limit on the number of positions.
7.It must be possible to restrict usage by account number, and the EA must allow setting a limited usage period (expiration date).
And more, etc.
* Once the developer is selected, I will provide the program specification/documentation.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
542
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
11%
Free
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
972
47%
Arbitration
32
38% / 34%
Overdue
96
10%
Loaded
Published: 6 codes
3
Rating
Projects
3326
67%
Arbitration
77
48% / 14%
Overdue
342
10%
Free
Published: 1 code
4
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
6
Rating
Projects
47
85%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
9
19%
Free
7
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
4
0% / 75%
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
842
48%
Arbitration
27
37% / 15%
Overdue
63
7%
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
15
Rating
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Rating
Projects
618
33%
Arbitration
35
37% / 49%
Overdue
10
2%
Busy
18
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
236
32%
Arbitration
30
27% / 30%
Overdue
26
11%
Free
20
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
21
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
22
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
23
Rating
Projects
340
37%
Arbitration
6
50% / 17%
Overdue
7
2%
Free
Published: 5 codes
24
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
25
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
26
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
3
43%
Busy
27
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
28
Rating
Projects
3
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
29
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
30
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
31
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
32
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
33
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
34
Rating
Projects
10
30%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
20%
Working
35
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
100+ USD
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0