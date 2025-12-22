1.Pyramiding / adding to winning positions using Heikin Ashi charts.

2.Displays various information on the chart.

3.Daily profit target setting ON/OFF.

4.Set spread limits and trading hours.

5.Chart selection options.

6.Set a limit on the number of positions.

7.It must be possible to restrict usage by account number, and the EA must allow setting a limited usage period (expiration date).

And more, etc.

* Once the developer is selected, I will provide the program specification/documentation.