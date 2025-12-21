I need a binance trading bot that automatically executes trades based on signals received from specific Telegram channels. The bot should read the trade message, extract all the required values (pair, entry, SL, TP, direction, leverage), and then place the trade on Blofin through the API. Required Features: 1. Automatic Trade Execution • The bot should take trades instantly whenever a new signal appears in the Telegram channel. • It must detect long/short, entry price, stop-loss, take-profit levels, etc. 2. Auto SL & TP Setup • When placing a trade, the bot must automatically set the Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels. 3. Breakeven After TP1 • When TP1 hits, the bot should automatically move the stop-loss to the entry price (breakeven). 4. Fallback TP Execution • Sometimes the market reaches the TP price but the order doesn’t trigger. • If the bot detects that the price hit TP1 but the TP order did not execute, it should close the position manually and secure as much profit as possible. 5. Reliable Trade Handling • The bot must verify that trades are actually executed. • If conditions are met but the TP order didn’t execute, the bot should close the trade automatically. Additional Notes: • The bot should support risk management settings (position size, leverage, etc.). • It should run 24/7 and handle errors safely. • I need full source code and basic setup instructions. Also I need a way to tell the bot to put xyz capital per trade for example today i only want to do $10 per trade Also man It should be able to stop trading once my balance is down xyz $ like I should be able to put that amount it can change