Specification
I am seeking a developer to create an MT5 indicator that automatically and continuously plots both Bullish and Bearish Fibonacci Retracement levels on a selected chart, ensuring that every candlestick within the visible history is encapsulated within at least one Fibonacci grid, and that dynamically plots new retracements as new candles close to maintain this complete market coverage over time. A Nigerian developer
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
55
4%
Arbitration
6
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
7%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
4
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0