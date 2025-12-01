1. Chart Management & Timeframe Structure

The EA must automatically open and manage three separate charts, each serving a specific role in the trading logic:

Trend HTF Chart Displays the highest timeframe (e.g., Daily or Weekly).

Used strictly for determining the overall market trend (Buy / Sell). Bias HTF Chart Displays the mid-level timeframe (e.g., 4-Hour).

Used to determine the directional bias (Buy / Sell) within the higher-timeframe trend. Entry Chart Uses a user-selectable lower timeframe (e.g., 15-minute).

All trade executions occur only on this chart.

All three charts must be visually synchronized, allowing the user to clearly see:

Higher timeframe trend

Bias confirmation

Lower timeframe entry execution

in real time.

2. Visual Bias & Trend Confirmation

On the Entry Chart, the EA must:

Draw vertical lines at each Bias HTF candle open (e.g., every 4-hour candle open).

At each vertical line, display a text label showing: Current Weekly/Daily Trend (e.g., Trend: Buy / Trend: Sell ) Current Bias HTF Direction (e.g., Bias: Buy / Bias: Sell )



This is required purely for visual confirmation, so the user can verify that the EA logic matches the intended market structure.

3. Entry Logic

Trade execution logic must follow this strict sequence:

The higher timeframe trend and bias timeframe direction must be aligned

(e.g., Trend = Sell AND Bias = Sell). Only after alignment, the EA will look for entry confirmations on the Entry Chart using: Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH) Once a valid entry signal is detected: If Martingale mode is enabled , the EA manages trades using the martingale logic.

If Martingale mode is disabled, the EA places a single standard trade only.

4. Trade & Money Management

The EA must provide advanced money management controls with the following options:

Lot Size Calculation Methods

User can choose one of the following:

Fixed Lot Size Always uses the user-defined lot size. Dollar Risk Amount Lot size is calculated so the loss on the initial trade equals a fixed dollar value. Risk Percentage Lot size is calculated based on a user-defined risk percentage.

Risk Account Reference Options

When using Risk Percentage, the user can select:

Account Equity

Account Balance

Custom Balance (user-defined value)

Additional Risk Controls

Maximum Lot Size cap (hard limit the EA cannot exceed)

Stop-loss options: Disable Stop-loss Fixed pip stop-loss Candle High / Low stop-loss

Risk Initial Stop-loss Amount used when stop-loss is disabled

5. Trade Management & Time Filters

The EA must include:

Trade session time controls (when the EA is allowed to trade)

Ability to limit or control trade frequency

Safe handling of open positions based on user settings

6. Visual Performance & Statistics Panel

The EA must display a real-time performance panel on the chart showing:

Total number of trades taken

Profit / loss for: Today Last 7 days Last 30 days

Overall running profit

Current open trades and exposure (optional)

This panel is for quick performance monitoring without checking account history.

7. General Requirements

All parameters must be user-configurable via EA inputs.

Clear separation between logic, execution, and visualization.

Stable execution without repainting or delayed signal issues.

Code must be clean, modular, and well-commented.

Note: The budget can be increased upto 150 if the work is that much good. I would ask any of your basic martinagle EA to estimate your skill.In this modern Ai available Era my requirements can be easily achievable by a professional coder i believe.if any of the above requirements or my approach is not accepatable kindly dont apply and waste both of our time.