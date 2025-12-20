I need a High-Frequency Trading Bot / Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 which will follows the Prop FTMO 200K Challenge guidelines or do better than that in terms of returns.

I will need additional ChatGpt and Claude integrations to make it better.

I want a profit of around 12-15% a month with max 10% drawdown.The max leverage will be 1:50.

I will backtest it for last years data for majot FX Pairs.

Please let me know how soon can you develop it. The price is negotiable.

Thanks