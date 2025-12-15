MQL5 Experts
Specification
Need a CHeep MT4 to MT5 trade copier
Nothing special Just a good working Copier
Please give a meaningful description for the job. Text must contain at least 30 words. Replication of phrases via copy and paste is prohibited.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
12
8%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
2
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Rating
Projects
47
85%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
9
19%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
13
23%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
8%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
497
19%
Arbitration
33
42% / 30%
Overdue
32
6%
Busy
7
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
2
50%
Free
8
Rating
Projects
416
30%
Arbitration
73
19% / 70%
Overdue
52
13%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
620
54%
Arbitration
29
55% / 24%
Overdue
6
1%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
10
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
10%
Working
Published: 1 code
11
Rating
Projects
61
21%
Arbitration
11
27% / 55%
Overdue
5
8%
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
4
50%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
16
Rating
Projects
240
73%
Arbitration
7
100% / 0%
Overdue
1
0%
Free
17
Rating
Projects
15
40%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
7%
Free
18
Rating
Projects
16
31%
Arbitration
5
40% / 40%
Overdue
4
25%
Free
19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
20
Rating
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
21
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
22
Rating
Projects
5
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
20%
Working
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USDI need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Expert Advisor 35+ USDHello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USDIf you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders60
Arbitrage count0