BOT NR 2 OTWIERA WSZYSTKIE WARSTWY
(3, 6, 10… kwestia liczby dużych strat)
Wszystkie:
z tym samym lotem co bot nr 1
z tym samym SL
z tym samym TP
🔵 9. BOT NR 2 zamykający razem z botem nr 1
Jeśli bot nr 1 zamknij swoją transakcję przez:
TP
SL
lub ręcznie
Bot nr 2 zamyka wszystkie swoje otwarte organizmy z tym wejściem.
Do trwałej synchronizacji.
🔵 10. RESET CYKLU — STRAT TYLKO PO ODZYSKANIU
Bot nr 2 usuwa wszystkie duże straty TYLKO gdy:
✔ bot nr 2 wykonany, aby umieścić sumę DUŻYCH STRAT
lub
✔ bot nr 1 + bot nr 2 łącznie odrobią stratę
Czyli:
Bot resetuje się dopiero, gdy straty odzyskane.
Nie resetuje się:
❌ po małych stratach
❌ po małych zyskach
❌ po nieudanym sygnale
❌ po wejściu 3/6/10 warstw
Reset jest tylko po kompensacji strat.
🟦 11. Pełny cykl w jednym zdaniu (wersja finalna)
Bot nr 2 monitoruje bota nr 1, znaczenie małe, sumuje duże straty, dodatkowe straty, czeka na nową platformę, analizuje je 10 sekund i brak dostępu do małego/stratę — seria 3/6/10 transakcji z tym samym lotem i SL/TP co bot nr 1, a cały cykl resetuje się po odzyskaniu strat.
