FreelanceSections

Auto trading system

MQL5 Experts

Specification

am hiring an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to build a custom automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for EURUSD and XAUUSD that is prop-firm safe, non-martingale, and non-grid. The EA should use a trend + momentum confirmation approach (e.g., EMA/SMA with RSI or MACD), trade on M5–M15 timeframes, limit to one trade per symbol, and include strict risk management such as fixed risk per trade (0.25%–1%), dynamic lot sizing, hard stop-loss and take-profit, daily drawdown limits, max trades per day, equity protection/kill switch, spread and slippage filters, session filters (London/NY), and VPS-friendly low-latency execution. Deliverables must include the compiled EA (.ex5), full source code (.mq5), adjustable inputs, at least 2 years of backtesting results, setup instructions, and 30-day bug-fix support. The bot must be broker-agnostic, MT5-compatible, and DLL-free. Budget target is $300–$800 USD (negotiable based on experience and scope), with milestone payments preferred. I am open to a long-term relationship and will only work with coders who can show prior MT5 EA experience, provide source code, and avoid guaranteed profit claims.


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(237)
Projects
298
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(488)
Projects
947
75%
Arbitration
26
19% / 65%
Overdue
100
11%
Loaded
Published: 1 article, 6 codes
3
Developer 3
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
4
25% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(55)
Projects
80
23%
Arbitration
24
13% / 58%
Overdue
7
9%
Working
5
Developer 5
Rating
(102)
Projects
154
20%
Arbitration
22
9% / 77%
Overdue
14
9%
Loaded
6
Developer 6
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Working
7
Developer 7
Rating
(451)
Projects
785
48%
Arbitration
70
16% / 53%
Overdue
139
18%
Loaded
8
Developer 8
Rating
(27)
Projects
29
7%
Arbitration
11
9% / 64%
Overdue
0
Busy
9
Developer 9
Rating
(321)
Projects
383
52%
Arbitration
19
53% / 16%
Overdue
25
7%
Busy
10
Developer 10
Rating
(304)
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
11
Developer 11
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
12
Developer 12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Developer 13
Rating
(86)
Projects
118
69%
Arbitration
5
80% / 0%
Overdue
11
9%
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
(9)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
6
0% / 33%
Overdue
3
17%
Loaded
16
Developer 16
Rating
(3)
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
17
Developer 17
Rating
(5)
Projects
8
13%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
Published: 1 code
18
Developer 18
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
(4)
Projects
4
25%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
20
Developer 20
Rating
(270)
Projects
552
49%
Arbitration
58
40% / 36%
Overdue
228
41%
Working
21
Developer 21
Rating
(43)
Projects
74
50%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
19
26%
Free
22
Developer 22
Rating
(52)
Projects
57
60%
Arbitration
3
0% / 0%
Overdue
1
2%
Free
23
Developer 23
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
24
Developer 24
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
I can pay upto 100$ 40+ USD
I need someone to build a Telegram bot signal provider for IQ Option that works like this: 🔔 NEW SIGNAL! 🎫 Trade: 🇬🇧 GBP/USD 🇺🇸 (OTC) ⏳ Timer: 2 minutes ➡️ Entry: 5:29 PM 📈 Direction: BUY 🟩 ↪️ Martingale Levels: Level 1 → 5:31 PM Level 2 → 5:33 PM Level 3 → 5:35 PM Requirements: The bot should send signals automatically to Telegram. Must support multiple trades and martingale levels. I will test it for 3 days
Looking to Buy an Existing MT5 EA + Source Code (Backtest + Demo Required) 30 - 800 USD
Hi guys, — I’m looking to purchase an existing Expert Advisor with source code . Serious enquiries only, please. Below are my requirements: Mandatory requirements Source code required (full .mq5 , readable & well-commented preferred) Backtest period: 4 years — Jan 1, 2022 → Dec 31, 2025 (tick/data quality must be stated) Demo test: 1 month on a live/demo broker after backtest passes Target performance: ~15%
Automated Trailing SL logic for SELL and BUY in MQL 4 + MQL 5 + Tradingview Version 2 100+ USD
1. 1 The developer should keep in mind that a standard function of MQL4/5 already exist and a part of the source code can be given but the trailing is wrong. Keep in mind, you need to deliver this in MQL4, Mql5, PINESCRIPT 2. This project should to run at least without any bugs on the following items and symbol extensions(example xauusd.i, xauusd.x, xauusd.m, etc) a. XAUUSD (Gold) b. XAGUSD (Silver)
I need opening range breakout profitable EA 30+ USD
As in tittle, I need opening range breakout profitable EA, you mabe have ready made? If not we can create such EA together. Rules are Simple, I have programmed this EA, my budget is 30 USD
Build MT4 EA to Disable AutoTrading in 10 Custom Block Zones for Risk Management (XAUUSD) - Demo Required 50+ USD
EA Development Request: Multi-Zone AutoTrading Blocker for MT4 (XAUUSD Focused) Description: Hello Freelancers, I'm a disciplined gold trader based in Canada, focusing on XAUUSD with a strong emphasis on risk management. I need a simple, bulletproof MT4 EA that disables AutoTrading (turning the button red) when price is inside any of 10 user-defined "block zones" to prevent any new positions from opening (from other
Prop Firm & Personal Account EA (US30 & XAUUSD) with Setfile Settings + Licensing and non martingale 100 - 750 USD
I am hiring an experienced MT4/MT5 EA developer to build a prop firm and personal account Expert Advisor for US30 and XAUUSD . The EA must be non-martingale , low drawdown , and designed for consistent profitability with strict risk control. Markets & Platform • Instruments: US30 and XAUUSD • Platform: MT4 or MT5 • EA must support .set file configurations Trading & Risk Requirements • Non-martingale • No
MT5 XAUUSD Scalping EA – Ready System for Small Account ($100–$150), Demo Test Require 30 - 70 USD
Hello, I am looking to purchase an existing MT5 Expert Advisor, specifically designed for scalping XAUUSD (Gold), with the following clear requirements: Core Requirements Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M1 or M5 Style: Real scalping with controlled risk No martingale / no grid strategies Stop Loss mandatory, proper risk management included EA must be already functional and ready to attach to the chart (not
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy 100+ USD
I am looking for a trading robot with a similar strategy. I will buy a script that works similarly. Please send a description of how the script works or a test version in the message
Expert Advisor 35+ USD
Hello, I have an MT5 Expert Advisor that compiles successfully with no errors, but it does not open any trades in live market or Strategy Tester. The EA logic is already implemented and quite detailed. I need an experienced MQL5 developer to debug, validate conditions, and fix execution issues, not to redesign the strategy. 🔹 Strategy Summary Timeframe: M30 Instruments: NAS100 / XAUUSD Core Logic: Market structure
写交易XAUUSDc脚本的 30 - 200 USD
If you have relevant reference software, you can use it to specify the parameters. I can provide this information. If you are interested, please contact me privately for more details

Project information

Budget
200+ USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0